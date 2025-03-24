“It Doesn’t Matter To Me”: Ryan Blaney Stands With Denny Hamlin, Bats for Bigger Role of Homestead in the Championship

Ryan Blaney led 124 laps at Homestead-Miami on Sunday and outshined all his competitors before his #12 Ford Mustang suffered an engine failure with 60 laps to go. Although the day ended in disappointment for him, his performance reflected the love he has for the Florida intermediate track and his desire to make it a part of the playoffs.

Speaking to Frontstretch ahead of the race, he was asked during which part of the year he likes racing at Homestead-Miami. The former champion’s preference was loud and clear: It didn’t matter. He said, “It doesn’t matter to me when we come here whether it’s spring, fall, in the playoffs, championship race like as long as we’re coming here.”

Some drivers wish for the track to have two dates on the schedule. Blaney is one of them. He also bounced around the idea of rotating the venue of the Championship 4 race and making the 1.5-mile oval a destination. “It is a shame it is not in the playoffs because it makes for a great playoff race,” he said.

If there was one other track that could have two dates on the calendar, Blaney would want it to be Homestead. He finished 36th at the venue, hit with his third straight DNF. He’d finished as the runner-up in the earlier two races at the track. It will be another year before he gets to come back and set his record straight.

Why Hamlin wants the Homestead-Miami to have better dates

Winning a race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway is not an easy task. It is one of the venues in which driver skill plays a huge role in these times when mechanical parity is the standard. It is for this reason that Hamlin wants the track to be a part of the playoffs or the venue of the Championship 4 race.

He said, “Whether it’s in the Playoffs, just a part of the championship race or round, or whatever it might be, I’d like to see it be a part of that as, like we just talked about, the driver makes a bigger difference at this track compared to the car.” The track was the venue of the finale from 2002 to 2019. It was also a part of the playoffs over the last three seasons.

It had to be replaced with the Phoenix Raceway as the final destination due to various reasons such as Phoenix’s advancements in trackside amenities and support from the local government. Hopefully, the affinity that such drivers have for the track will play a factor in bringing it back into the playoffs.