NASCAR Driver Pay: William Byron Debunks Fan Theory Around Abysmal Pay for NASCAR Drivers

It’s not an unknown fact that NASCAR is a high-paying sport. However, is it entirely true? What we do know is that even the new drivers who don’t take home a lot of money as their base pay earn millions a year, owing to endorsements alone. But how much do the teams pay these new drivers, besides all the money that they get from winning races and endorsements? A shocking revelation says that it’s merely $250,000. The amount sounded so absurdly low to Kenny Wallace that he asked the reigning Daytona 500 champion William Byron if it was true at all.

Byron clearly stated that it was false. Although he did admit that the overall average pay in the Cup Series has changed over the years, it’s definitely not $250,000. “If we get drivers that come in and do race for whatever that number is and just kinda bring everything down, it’s important that we hold that value,” explained the #24 driver. “We’ve got a council and we’ve got a lot of things going on behind the scenes to make sure that, that doesn’t happen.”

Nevertheless, NASCAR is a performance-based sport. The more you win, the more you earn. On that note, the Chevy star said, “The best thing you can do is to win races and compete up front and you’re gonna be in one to make what those guys make.”

William Byron to start four of the 10-race Xfinity Series schedule for Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports will field the number 17 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with all four of its drivers driving for a total of 10 races throughout the 2024 season, with HendrickCars.com as their primary sponsor. However, four of those 10 starts will be made by the man who got Mr. Rick Hendrick his 300th Cup win last year at Texas Motor Speedway, William Byron.

The number 17 car holds a special place in the history of the team. It was driven by NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip between 1987 to 1990 as he took the team to victory lane nine times, including the 1989 Daytona 500 triumph. The car was also driven by Mr. Hendrick’s late son, Ricky Hendrick, in two whole seasons (2000, and 2001) of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Needless to say, Mr. H has high hopes for the #17 Chevy. “The No. 17 is a big part of our story, and it would be special to see it win and win often during our 40th anniversary season,” he said. “The sponsorship has been a big success for HendrickCars.com and our dealerships, and we’re pleased to add more races and take it to another level in 2024. It’s Victory Lane or bust.”

The stint for the #24 speedster in the Xfinity Series will kick off on March 9 with Brandon McSwain (the lead engineer for Byron’s Cup ride) as his crew chief. The other six races for the organization will be called soon by former Xfinity Series champion crew chief Greg Ives.