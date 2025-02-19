“They’re Making Fun of Our Sport”: Why Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott Are Not Fans of Talladega Nights

Talladega Nights is one of the most famous NASCAR-themed movies to come out of Hollywood’s gates. It featured icons like Jamie McMurray and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in cameo roles and became a resounding success at the box office. Critics also highly praised the performance of Will Ferrell as Ricky Bobby, the protagonist.

Advertisement

Despite these accolades, Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott are not very fond of the movie since it leans towards the comedy genre more than it does towards sports. Effectively, it makes fun of stock car racing in a less-than-pleasing manner. At least, that’s how the Cup Series drivers view it. They expressed their thoughts in a recent episode of the Rubbin is Racing podcast.

Wallace said, “It’s not like a good racing movie. It’s just a comedy. I remember watching it. I think I was in high school, maybe. A freshman or something. I saw that come out, and I was like, ‘They’re making fun of our sport.’ I was like, ‘That’s not right.'” He was also critical of those who called it their favorite racing movie.

Elliott continued, “If you’re a driver and that’s your favorite racing movie… I don’t know about that. That’s pretty far off base.” He admitted that such comedies were the easiest way to convey what the sport was about, but then, they were also a strong departure from reality. It is doubtful if Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece would see things the same way.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing teammates drove Talladega Nights-themed cars at the Talladega Superspeedway in 2023 and expressed their fandom for the movie. Another person who would be against the opinion is Kevin Harvick. The former driver even planned for a sequel to the Talladega Nights last year.

Other representations of NASCAR in pop culture

NASCAR is viewed as one of the oldest traditions of America. Many artists and directors have used its image in their works. Eminem, for instance, mentioned Dale Earnhardt in his 2013 release titled ‘Rap God.’ Racing icon Dick Trickle’s name made a special appearance on the sitcom ‘That 70s Show.’

Among this list is the Tom Cruise blockbuster Days of Thunder. The global superstar starred as Cole Trickle, a young driver looking to make a name for himself in NASCAR. It was in response to talks of a sequel coming out for this film that Harvick pitched the idea of a sequel to Talladega Nights.

He said on the Harvick Happy Hour podcast, “I think we should have Ricky Bobby or Will Ferrell and Talladega Nights too. I know where we can film it… We’re going to film it in a modernized Ricky Bobby home…” Such a sequel may become another hit at the box office, but it won’t have Wallace and Elliott excited.