Ryan Preece ‘Getting a Taste of Running Consistent’ Proves How He Was Being Held Back at Stewart-Haas Racing

Mar 2, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece (60) walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Harms-Imagn Images

When Ryan Preece joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023, he thought it was the big break he had been waiting for in his NASCAR Cup career.

Unfortunately, after a two-year stint at SHR, Preece was without a job as the organization imploded and closed up shop after the 2024 season. And as SHR drew closer to its demise, it was increasingly apparent that Preece’s talent and ability were underutilized at the now-defunct Cup team.

The 34-year-old Berlin, Conn. native spent three seasons (2019-2021) with JTG Daugherty before his contract was not renewed. Stewart-Haas Racing needed to fill out its four-driver cast and decided Preece was a perfect candidate to fill that role, particularly for his ability and success on short- and medium-length tracks.

As it turned out, Preece wound up being nothing more than a role player, essentially filling a seat to honor sponsor obligations, but not to be competitive or consistent. He managed just two top-five finishes in his two-year stint and wound up finishing 23rd at the end of the 2023 season and 26th after the 2024 campaign.

But that’s all history now for Preece, who has taken to his role as the third driver for RFK Racing like a duck to water. He’s not just treading water, he’s happily splashing in it, enjoying the success he’s having.

“I’m competitive and I hate losing and I’ve done a lot of losing over the last five years,” Preece told Frontstretch.com. “When you start getting a taste of running consistently and being where you need to be, it lights a fire in you. I don’t do this just to be out here, I do this to try and win. I hate losing more than I love winning.”

“For those that know me, racing modifieds and short tracks, I’ll do whatever it takes to win. At the end of the day, I’m very passionate when it comes to racing.”

RFK Is Bringing Out the Best In Preece

Sunday’s seventh-place finish at Martinsville was the third-straight top-10 finish for Preece, the first time he’s done that in his 194-start career in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He’s become part of a potent three-car team along with team co-owner Brad Keselowski and Cup veteran Chris Buescher. Sunday’s finish lifted Preece to 14th in the Cup standings, just 28 points out of the top 10 and only 12 points behind Buescher. Keselowski, meanwhile, continues to struggle, ranked 30th after finishing 26th at Martinsville.

“We got stage points and ended up with a great finish,” Preece said. “(It was a) really good points day and we ended the race the best we were the whole time. We had a little bit of luck when we needed it, but those adjustments aren’t luck. It was good calls.”

Even though he’s finally enjoying success, Preece knows that his good fortune of late could turn on a dime. That’s why he and his team have to keep pushing forward in each race, including the next one, next Sunday at Darlington Raceway, one of the most difficult tracks on the Cup circuit.

“We’ve got some work to do to be able to drive through like some other cars do,” Preece told Jayski.com, “but I think we’ve got some good ideas and obviously a little luck went our way today.”

“We’re getting on a roll,” he added. “At first, this is a place I wanted to take advantage of for points because I felt like Martinsville is in my wheelhouse, so I’m happy we did. I hate talking about points, but every bit matters.”