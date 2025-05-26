NASCAR Fans Applaud Amazon Prime’s Broadcast Quality After Debut Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Amazon Prime Video took over Cup Series broadcasting duties from Fox Sports at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. The streaming platform’s debut in NASCAR was much awaited thanks to its reputation and Dale Earnhardt Jr. being a part of its booth. Following the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, fans were not left disappointed with what they saw.

Ross Chastain won the race after a historic battle between William Byron and Denny Hamlin. The entertaining storylines from the race were covered efficiently by Amazon Prime Video to impress viewers. One fan wrote on X, “One of the greatest broadcasts in recent memory A+ production.”

COMEBACK COMPLETE Ross Chastain wins at Charlotte! #NASCARonPrime pic.twitter.com/5CLwtg79bH — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) May 26, 2025

A key reason behind this success is how the platform displayed insightful data on screen and made things interesting for the younger demographic to watch. Another fan said, “Great broadcast. Felt very fan-centered.” After the excruciating time that fans had with Fox Sports, this change was a much-needed one.

A comment said accordingly, “Amazing coverage. Y’all are a breath of fresh air to NASCAR that it DESPERATELY needed.” One more comment read, “Streaming Nascar on Prime has been the greatest experience watching Nascar in a LONG time!” The promotion and the platform will be extremely pleased with such reactions.

Why the transition to Prime Video is crucial for NASCAR

NASCAR has been spending the past several years trying to figure out ways to attract the younger generation. Races in the streets of Chicago and the tracks of Mexico have been organized for the same purpose. Taking a step away from the traditional broadcasting platforms to include streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video is yet another step in this direction.

One of NASCAR‘s executive vice presidents, Brian Herbst, said, “NASCAR is a property [that’s] performed really well on traditional television for decades and decades, and [it has] anchored a lot of cable networks. Being able to transition that same audience over to the streaming side is one that we’re excited to see get off the ground.”

Safe to say, the effort has been a massive success. Byron and Hamlin played a huge role in this. The Hendrick Motorsports driver started from third place and clinched all three stage wins. Hamlin started from further back and tough battles followed between the two throughout the third and final stages.

It all ended when Hamlin fell short of fuel on Lap 370 and Chastain took his spot to fight Byron. The Trackhouse Racing driver ultimately prevailed with a late push and created a memorable outing for everyone.