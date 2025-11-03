mobile app bar

Steve Letarte Heartbroken for Denny Hamlin Despite Strong Ties to Hendrick Motorsports

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Oct 11, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The last time former crew chief Steve Letarte weighed in on Denny Hamlin’s prospects at Phoenix Raceway, he didn’t jump on the bandwagon of optimism. Instead, he took a measured stance, saying he simply hoped that if Hamlin fell short, it would be on his own terms, that he’d give it everything he had. But when that exact outcome played out on Sunday, even Letarte couldn’t mask his heartbreak.

Watching Hamlin’s latest title bid slip through his fingers after yet another season of excellence left him, like many others, gutted.

This time around, the tide of support behind Hamlin wasn’t limited to fans. Even insiders, seasoned veterans who typically keep emotions at bay, were quietly rooting for the Joe Gibbs Racing ace to finally get his due. Hamlin had been consistent all year, topping the win charts and performing throughout the playoffs.

But Phoenix Raceway, a track that’s seen so many heartbreaks before, turned into another cruel stage for the JGR driver. A late caution triggered by William Byron’s tire failure turned the race, and the championship, on its head, robbed Hamlin of the control he’d fought to maintain.

Discussing the finale on NASCAR Inside the Race with Alex Weaver and Jeff Burton, Letarte didn’t sugarcoat his emotions. “Look, I’ll be honest in the TV booth, I don’t think Jeff and I have really ever rooted for anyone. We just root for a good race. I think the fans (are) on it. But I will tell you that I was a little heartbroken for Denny. I feel like after 20 years… I guess I thought the dice were going to come his way for once.”

Letarte reflected on how Hamlin’s demeanor this season had been different, matured, composed, and grounded, shaped by fatherhood and personal growth.

“His perspective this year has been like any other year, whether that’s fatherhood or all the other challenges that he’s gone through. And then to come here and just be as good as they were, I think that’s the difference… All I hoped I didn’t really care who won. I didn’t want a mechanical issue or something like that to end it. And none of that happened. Yet, I still feel bad for Denny, excited for Kyle Larson, but I do I just feel awful for a competitor who I thought gave us a championship performance that just wasn’t meant to be.”

That sentiment has echoed across the sport. Fans who once booed Hamlin now find themselves empathizing with his plight, understanding the sting of coming so close, so many times. And while Hamlin, in the raw aftermath, admitted that he doesn’t even feel like getting behind the wheel again, time will likely soften the blow.

For a driver of his caliber, with 60 Cup wins and countless near-misses, the unfinished Cup Championship win goal still remains. At 44, Hamlin may have been dealt another cruel hand, but he’s far from folding. If his 2025 performance was any indication, he’s still got what it takes to succeed and the fight to chase that championship for a few more seasons yet.

