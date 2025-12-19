“If I Don’t Do It, Who Else Is?”: Greg Biffle’s Patriotism and Heroism That Defined His Whole Life

Greg Biffle has passed away in a plane crash along with six family members in a Cessna Citation jet crash during landing at Statesville Regional Airport, North Carolina, on December 18, 2025. But his legacy lives on. He went out of his way to help people who suffered due to Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina, providing aid, food, and essential supplies to residents stranded by flooding and infrastructure damage using his personal helicopter.

Remembering the same, an X page recently shared a video from last year, where Biffle was sharing the reason behind his deeds and thoughts about helping the American people suffering due to a natural disaster, showing his patriotism and kindness.

In the video, Biffle articulated the values driving his involvement, saying, “The camaraderie between the American people to help one another and expect nothing in return, just simply send their helicopter, send their stuff out to help a fellow comrade that needs help. It gives me hope to see that so many people are willing to just help one another. It’s a great feeling, and I’m so happy I was able to help.”

He further explained his mindset with equal clarity and resolve, stating, “That is my thought, if I don’t do it, who else is? Who can help these people? And I have the means, the resources, I had the helicopter. And I said, I am going to go help them. That’s how it started. Then it just snowballed from there. And I am so glad.”

Greg Biffle was a patriot and a great man. This is such a tragedy. Here’s Biffle last year talking about helping each other in the time of need. RIP to the Biffle and his family. pic.twitter.com/KsFAKD5S5v — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 18, 2025

The start of his relief mission traced back to a late-September Facebook message, sent amid the severe destruction left by Hurricane Helene in Western Carolina. Upon receiving the request for help for a stranded family with infants staying in a mountain Airbnb, Biffle immediately postponed his Bahamas trip and chose action over delay.

The family had exhausted their food, baby formula, and diapers, and his decision to delay personal plans ensured they received the help they urgently needed. That single choice became part of a bigger effort that grew rapidly.

He mobilized his helicopter and entered areas overwhelmed by damage, rescuing residents trapped by floodwaters and delivering food and supplies to families whose lives had been upended. His response came swiftly, even before some elected officials organized assistance, reflecting his instinct to act rather than wait.

Biffle’s initiative inspired others across the NASCAR community. Several teams joined the relief efforts, including Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, both of which contributed helicopters. Andy Petree, Dale Earnhardt’s former crew chief and a former television analyst, also played a role in supporting the mission.

The collective response amplified the impact of Biffle’s original action, turning one man’s decision into a coordinated effort.

In recognition of his humanitarian work, Biffle received a standing ovation during the drivers’ meeting at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Multiple NASCAR drivers, along with vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, stood to acknowledge and honor his efforts.