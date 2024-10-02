“If You’re Having A Bad Time…”: Chase Briscoe And Martin Truex Jr. Hail Unique Talladega Atmosphere

The 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway broke ground 56 years ago and is one of the largest tracks on the NASCAR schedule. Its reputation as a wild, fast, and chaotic venue is spread across the world of motorsports and it is what makes fans love it. Nearly 80,000 people visit the venue twice a year to watch a Cup Series race and things are absolutely nuts when they do.

The track in Lincoln, Alabama will be packed this weekend as well with the NASCAR field traveling there for the second Round of 12 race. And two drivers who can’t be more in love with the atmosphere around the Dega are Chase Briscoe and Martin Truex Jr. Briscoe, in particular, is extremely fond of how fans aren’t there just to watch the race but also to party, camp, and have a good time.

He recently told the press, “Both of Talladega’s races are at that perfect point of the year for camping. Like, you have the end of the spring and you have the end of the fall, too. It’s just one of those cool racetracks where everybody’s there to have a good time. If you’re having a bad time at Talladega, I don’t know what to tell you.” Briscoe is currently in contention for the championship.

Going to race with a lot of dreams in his heart, he can only hope that he doesn’t end up having a bad time in Talladega. The unpredictable nature of the track will be a challenge for him to be wary of sitting 25 points below the Round of 8 elimination line. He has six top-15 finishes in seven appearances there. The one time he suffered an accident was in 2022 and he will be hoping to avoid a similar outcome.

Martin Truex Jr. about the fan energy in the Dega

Truex Jr. disappointingly crashed out of the title race after failing to qualify for the Round of 12. Nevertheless, the upcoming race is one of his final ones as a full-time driver, which adds to the event’s allure. The veteran spoke about the fan experience in the Dega recently as well.

He expressed that the entertainment value lay in giving them something to do when the race wasn’t underway and noted, “It is a really cool setup for the fans. It’s cool that the fans can get up close to the cars now more than ever and they can check out what is going on. Always have a lot of great fan energy when we go to Talladega, for sure.”

Truex Jr. has secured three top-5 finishes and nine top-10 finishes over 39 visits to Talladega. His average finish on the track is 21.0. This will be his one final shot to reach victory lane in this fast superspeedway and give himself another medal before retirement. The stands will adore him for it if he does.