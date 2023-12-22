NASCAR Fans Deliver Their Verdict on Kyle Busch’s New Look for 2024

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, a restaurant chain that serves classic American comfort foods, has extended its liaison with the #8 Richard Childress Racing team led by Kyle Busch, as part of a multi-race and multi-year partnership through 2024. Busch, one of the biggest names in NASCAR today, inherited the restaurant brand when he moved to RCR last season.

Dropping the big news on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the #8 RCR team wrote, “NEWS: Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has extended and enhanced its relationship with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch, and the No. 8 team as part of a multi-race, multi-year partnership.”

Needless to say, the fans rallied behind the Chevrolet team to shower their flowers on them. One fan wrote:

Another fan joined in, exclaiming:

One fan thumpingly gave his thumbs up, writing:

While another fan one reacted with:

Cheddar’s history with Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has been with the Chevy team since 2020 when they partnered up for the first time. RCR helps Cheddar’s team with strategic content, marketing, and communications. Since joining hands with Richard Childress Racing, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has become an extremely sought-after eating house for the NASCAR fans; especially for the #8 team’s fans. Popular promotions like the No. 8 Special Chicken Tender Platter and No. 8 eGift cards have always intrigued them.

What’s more, the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen welcomes every guest with their iconic Honey Butter Croissant in the house. In fact, even the Busch’s have their favorite meals lined up on Cheddar’s menu that includes delicacies like Kyle Busch’s baby back ribs, Samantha Busch’s grilled salmon, Brexton Busch’s top sirloin steak, and of course, Lennix Busch’s honey butter croissants.

With more than 180 branches across 28 states, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen strives to serve quality food at affordable prices to NASCAR fans, as it does to any other customer. “Kyle and the RCR team have been great partners as we introduce NASCAR fans to our home-style favorites at comforting prices. We look forward to cooking up even more together in 2024 and beyond,” said John Felton, vice president of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen of their partnership.