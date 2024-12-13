“9 Years Has Passed Too Fast”: Kyle Petty’s Heartwarming Post About Wife Melts Hearts on the Internet

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Petty’s recent X (formerly Twitter) post was met with touching remarks from the fraternity as he and his wife Morgan Petty celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary.

The eight-time winner in the highest echelon of stock car racing posted a heartfelt excerpt on his official handle to celebrate the occasion, writing, “My world changed when we met. 9 years has passed too fast. But still today when I look at you it feels like I’m seeing you for the first time. You are my everything, Happy Anniversary.”

My world changed when we met. 9 years has passed too fast. But still today when I look at you it feels like I’m seeing you for the first time. You are my everything, Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/g0QJbKtBCt — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) December 12, 2024

The NASCAR fraternity came out in spades to congratulate the husband and wife with comments filled with best wishes. “Happy Anniversary you two crazy kids!” wrote Mike Rose, marketing director for the iconic road course Virginia International Raceway. “Happy Anniversary. Beautiful picture,” chimed in another fan.

I know the feeling. We're on 9 as well. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Daryl Oberacker (@doberacker) December 12, 2024

“Continued happiness for you and the family, Kyle,” wrote another, offering the couple and their family his/her best. “She’s so beautiful! Happy anniversary,” exclaimed yet another.

The couple got married in December 2015 and have three kids together. This comes after Petty’s three children from an erstwhile marriage, one of whom is Adam Petty, a fourth-generation race car driver who sadly passed away in a crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the year 2000.

Despite the family’s loss, Petty’s current marriage seems to be a happy alliance, with the couple celebrating the arrival of their third child back in July 2022. Named Davant Isley, the now 2-year-old is Kyle’s sixth child.

The couple keeps their time occupied not only with Kyle and his broadcasting duties for NBC Sports but also with Morgan running Kyle Petty’s Charity Ride as the executive director of the charity effort, which raises funds to send kids with chronic medical conditions to camp at Victory Junction.

While husband Kyle is renowned in NASCAR circles for his erstwhile driving career as well as is an active social media user, wife Morgan on the other hand, seems to have a slim online presence.

Kyle Petty’s prediction for the 2025 NASCAR season

No stranger to Victory Lane himself, the 64-year-old former driver predicts that Carson Hocevar will be one driver to look out for during the upcoming season of racing next year.

Despite issues surrounding his temperament in the sport, Petty seems to have faith in the 2024 Rookie of the Year award winner. Hocevar managed to trump every other rookie on the field with a P21 finish in the overall standings, with an average finish of 18.3 this year.

This put his performances ahead of the likes of Josh Berry, another Cup Series rookie who will be seen driving for the sport’s oldest team, Wood Brothers Racing next year.

Now, it remains to be seen if Petty’s confidence in the young talent from the Truck Series can shine through next year.