Taking a Closer Look at Michael Jordan’s $115 Million Luxury Yacht

With a net worth exceeding $3.5 billion, Michael Jordan has built a lifestyle that is as legendary as his basketball career. From luxury mansions, private jets, and golf courses to floating palaces, MJ has it all. The crown jewel of his prized possessions would be the $115 million luxury yacht “M’BRACE” MJ purchased in 2022.

Since his retirement, Jordan has been away from the limelight. He spends most of his free time roaming around the world, and he does it in jaw-dropping fashion. The $115 million yacht is nothing short of a luxury palace, and here’s everything we know about it.

Michael Jordan’s superyacht is 244-feet long

Jordan owns two yachts. The first one is named “Joy,” and it cost him $80 million to purchase in 2016. The 230-foot ship is a mansion on its own and has taken the Bulls legend and his family across the world, but there was room for improvement. This led MJ to purchase M’BRACE, the 244-foot yacht that’s truly one of a kind.

The ship can accommodate 12 guests with 8 cabins and 24 crew members and was built by Germany’s Abeking & Rasmussen in 2018. For the first four years, the yacht belonged to Lloyd Dorfman, a British billionaire. It went from one billionaire to another when MJ purchased it in 2022.

Michael Jordan’s superyacht costs $10 million a year

People with a taste for luxury are willing to pay any price for their needs. MJ is known for his taste in luxury. The Bulls legend enjoys the finer things in life, and his lifestyle is built around things of his liking. A superyacht like M’BRACE isn’t just about the $115 million market value, it takes a fortune to maintain the vessel as well.

The annual cost to run Jordan’s superyacht is said to be around $10 million. While the amount might seem excessive to some, it doesn’t even put a dent in MJ’s net worth. More importantly, it’s about what the $10 million annual cost does for the NBA legend. The superyacht features a tender garage, underwater lights, an observation lounge, and an outdoor bar.

It also comes loaded with a sun deck, foredeck seating, an outdoor shower, a swimming platform, and more. Who can tell Jordan that $10 million is a huge amount when he’s getting all this in return for himself and his family?

The 62-year-old has a massive $3.5 billion net worth according to Forbes. MJ made $350 million last year from his Nike royalties alone. So, if anyone can flex a $115 million superyacht, it’s him.