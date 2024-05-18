NASCAR History: Jeff Gordon, Kyle Larson, And Other HMS Drivers Who Won The All-Star Race And Cup Series Title In The Same Year

Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson sit in the Arrow McLaren pit box Thursday, May 18, 2023, during the third day of practice for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports is largely considered to be one of NASCAR’s best teams competing in the highest echelon of the sport. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based racing outfit is considered to be one of the three giants in the sport alongside Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske. The 4-car team has a rich history of success in the Cup Series, along with the most wins to their name of any team in the sport’s history.

The team will be seen fielding four cars going into this weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race, with appropriate talent behind the wheel to drive them as the checkered flag waves. Kyle Larson will be seen trying to defend his crown as last year’s winner as the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver juggles practicing for the 2024 Indy 500 as well as the exhibition NASCAR race this weekend.

Larson also won the All-Star Race during his dominant championship run back in 2021. However, he is not the only driver from HMS to do so. Here are four other drivers from Rick Hendrick’s stable to have achieved the same over the years in the sport:

Jeff Gordon

Jeff Gordon, a 4-time Cup Series champion, certified legend and NASCAR Hall of Famer managed to achieve the feat of winning the All-Star race and the championship in the same year three times.

The former #24 driver did so for the first time in 1995 after clinching victory during the All-Star event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, going on to clinch the title trophy that year as well. He repeated his feat in 1997 and 2001 at the same venue.

Jimmie Johnson

Seven time champion of the sport Jimmie Johnson came close to matching Jeff Gordon in the stats book by winning the All-Star Race and the title in the same season on two occasions.

Johnson achieved the feat of driving the #48 Chevy for the first time in 2006 and then in 2013. The California native also won the exhibition event in 2003 and 2012.

Chase Elliott

NASCAR’s most popular driver managed to clinch both the biggest trophy in the sport as well as a cheque for $1 million back in 2020 which saw the Dawsonville, Georgia native blitz the competition.

Elliott marked the first time a Hendrick Motorsports driver won the All-Star Race at the new venue, Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson

The most recent driver from the HMS stable to achieve the same is Kyle Larson who did so in 2021.

Often regarded as one of the most dominant comebacks by any driver after a suspension in 2020, Larson proved his prowess behind the wheel in Rick Hendrick’s winning equipment. He also went on to win the 2023 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which sees a return this year.