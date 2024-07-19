NASCAR History: Richard Childress leads Rick Hendrick and Joe Gibbs in Insane Longevity Stat

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) is one of the three biggest fishes in the NASCAR pool alongside Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) and Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). It made its debut back in 1969 and has achieved tremendous growth since. It is in this element of longevity that RCR has managed to edge over its primary rivals. Since 1976, the team has had at least one of its cars qualify for every Cup Series race.

This brings its consecutive number of appearances to 1488 races. The team has procured a total of 14 Drivers’ Championships over this string. Six of them were in the Cup Series and all six were courtesy of legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. RCR has largely struggled to find similar success since the demise of Earnhardt and is currently running the engines with Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

HMS, on the same field, has raced in every single race since 1984 and accumulates its record of consecutive races at 1366. The debut event of the Rick Hendrick-owned outfit was the 1984 Daytona 500. Since then it has been one of the the most successful teams in the premier tier by far and has secured a staggering 14 championships. Jeff Gordon played a huge role in the team’s success contributing to four of those titles.

Current start streak for each 2024 NASCAR Cup Series team pic.twitter.com/lsNN4Z3fr7 — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) July 18, 2024

Eventually, Jimmie Johnson too became an equally important figure by winning seven championships and furthering the legacy. That brings the dice to RFK Racing, the outfit with the third longest running streak. The Jack Roush-founded team has put a car on the field in each of the 1250 races it has participated in since 1988 and has two Cup Series championships to pride itself over.

The fourth team on the list is Roger Penske’s Team Penske. The motorsports giant made its Cup Series debut in 1972. But it wasn’t until 1991 did it begin regularly appearing in races. Its streak of consecutive appearances sits at 1163 races currently. It has four titles in the Cup Series and two of those came in the last two years thanks to Joey Logano (2022) and Ryan Blaney (2023).

The third biggest fish in the pool, Joe Gibbs Racing, rounds off the top-5 on this list. Founded by Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs, it made its debut in the 1992 Daytona 500. Its streak began in 1994 and continues till date with 1048 appearances so far. It is one of the most successful organizations in NASCAR and has five championships in the premier tier to make its case.