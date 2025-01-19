Drivers to Win the NASCAR Cup Title and the Clash in the Same Year Ft. Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart

The Clash is more than just an exhibition event in NASCAR. It is a tradition that sings the praise of stock car racing and its evolution over the years. What it can also be is a crystal ball that forecasts who the champion will be at the end of the season. It has showcased this magical ability multiple times in the past by churning out a winner who went on to win the championship.

The biggest and the name that appears most frequently on this list is that of Dale Earnhardt. The Intimidator won the Clash in 1980 and went on to win his maiden Cup Series title that same year. Five victory lane visits lifted him to the throne over the season. Darrell Waltrip repeated the feat in 1981.

He won the Clash at Daytona, won 12 races, and lifted his first championship. In 1986, Earnhardt won the exhibition race for the second time. Without question, he went on to win the championship again. He secured five wins that season. In 1991, he did it again. He managed only four wins, but he had an average finish rate of 8.6, and it was enough to give him the crown.

Earnhardt secured yet another Clash win in 1993. He stood first or second in the standings throughout the year and remained first for the last 21 weeks. It was also the final of his four Clash wins that resulted in a championship. He stands tall as the driver with the most Clash wins, reaching victory lane six times.

In 1997, Jeff Gordon won the event for the second and final time in his career. He went on to have a historic season with 10 victories and secured his second Cup Series title. Tony Stewart followed suit in 2002. He won the Clash in a season that culminated with the first of his three championships.

The most recent driver to achieve this feat is Joey Logano. The reigning Cup Series champion won the Clash in 2022, the maiden year of the Next Gen car. Eventually, he won the title as well to make history. These history lessons give good reason for a driver to want to win the Clash despite its stature as a points-less race.

In 2025, the challenge will be a tad bit tougher. The race is scheduled to be run in the Bowman Gray Stadium, aka the Madhouse. Freezing weather, crazy fans, and hot engines will rule the atmosphere come February.