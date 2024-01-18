HomeSearch

NASCAR Insider Highlights Sorry State of Fan Experience in the Sport

Soumyadeep Saha
Published

Which NASCAR Track Pays the Most to the Teams?

The field works past the packed grandstands, Saturdauy February 19, 2023 during the Daytona 500. Dtb Daytona 500 Action 1

The 1979 Daytona 500 became one of the most coveted races and marked the rise of the sport’s popularity, garnering more than 15 million viewers and a 10.5 Nielsen rating. However, for last year’s Daytona 500 won by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the rating came down to a staggering 4.4. Why has there been such a steady decline in NASCAR’s viewership over the years? One might ask. Luckily, veteran spotter Brett Griffin has the answer.

In Griffin’s opinion, the key to success in NASCAR lies in the fan experience. He believes that over the past five years, several aspects of the fan experience have been taken away.

Things such as pre-season events at the track, fan, and media events, Speedweeks in Daytona, practices and happy hour, all-star events in Charlotte, three-day Cup shows, and driver appearances at the track have all contributed to this decline. Although the DBC spotter acknowledged that some of these losses could not be fixed, he believed that some of the others could be addressed.

Besides all of this, TV ratings for NASCAR have also come down significantly. Safe to say, people these days, opt for online streaming platforms like Hulu, Paramount, Disney +, Netflix, and Amazon. Nielsen reported that last year, 38.7% of the total TV usage fell into the court of online streaming platforms in July whereas, linear TV streaming viewership dropped below 50% for the very first time.

Fans rally behind Griffin to expose the sorry state of NASCAR’s fan experience

When Griffin commented on his post saying, “You say spoiled. I say deprived.”, longtime NASCAR fans poured in comments about how NASCAR has been turning a deaf ear to its fan’s demands. On that note, a user wrote,

 

A fan added to Griffin’s list,

Someone else said,

Another one went back to the past days of NASCAR and remembered,

Hinting at the good old days, another mentioned.

When someone like Griffin has got so much to say about the deterioration in NASCAR’s fan experience, the community is bound to be bothered by it. Will there be any changes to tackle the declining viewership? One could only hope so.

