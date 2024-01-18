NASCAR Insider Highlights Sorry State of Fan Experience in the Sport

The 1979 Daytona 500 became one of the most coveted races and marked the rise of the sport’s popularity, garnering more than 15 million viewers and a 10.5 Nielsen rating. However, for last year’s Daytona 500 won by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the rating came down to a staggering 4.4. Why has there been such a steady decline in NASCAR’s viewership over the years? One might ask. Luckily, veteran spotter Brett Griffin has the answer.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SpotterBrett/status/1747654058247139690?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In Griffin’s opinion, the key to success in NASCAR lies in the fan experience. He believes that over the past five years, several aspects of the fan experience have been taken away.

Advertisement

Things such as pre-season events at the track, fan, and media events, Speedweeks in Daytona, practices and happy hour, all-star events in Charlotte, three-day Cup shows, and driver appearances at the track have all contributed to this decline. Although the DBC spotter acknowledged that some of these losses could not be fixed, he believed that some of the others could be addressed.

Besides all of this, TV ratings for NASCAR have also come down significantly. Safe to say, people these days, opt for online streaming platforms like Hulu, Paramount, Disney +, Netflix, and Amazon. Nielsen reported that last year, 38.7% of the total TV usage fell into the court of online streaming platforms in July whereas, linear TV streaming viewership dropped below 50% for the very first time.

Fans rally behind Griffin to expose the sorry state of NASCAR’s fan experience

When Griffin commented on his post saying, “You say spoiled. I say deprived.”, longtime NASCAR fans poured in comments about how NASCAR has been turning a deaf ear to its fan’s demands. On that note, a user wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SportsTalk_304/status/1747657855279280308?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

A fan added to Griffin’s list,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/USMC_NASCARFire/status/1747660608257085942?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone else said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Mikey2082/status/1747656367458963719?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one went back to the past days of NASCAR and remembered,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChrisPhineas/status/1747658615480017211?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hinting at the good old days, another mentioned.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MC412/status/1747656057843843577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When someone like Griffin has got so much to say about the deterioration in NASCAR’s fan experience, the community is bound to be bothered by it. Will there be any changes to tackle the declining viewership? One could only hope so.