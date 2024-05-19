Miami Star Odell Beckham Jr. Credits the Rams for Rekindling His Love for Football

OBJ is on his way to Miami and one of the “biggest reasons” for that he says has something to do with his time with the Rams. The WR saw his first Super Bowl win during his time with the Rams and Coach Sean McVay. Of course, then, Los Angeles is special to him and remains so to this day.

Appearing on the Miami Dolphins podcast, their star WR detailed how Mike McDaniel’s offense excited him to be joining the Dolphins’ offense, due to the conceptual similarity to the offense of his time with the Rams. Reminiscing about those times with the Rams, OBJ explained how LA rekindled his love for football as he said:

“LA was my favorite place that had been because of everything I had been through and it reminded me how much I loved football and that’s kind of what this is here, strictly football…the idea of what that offense is and just being able to hear that and see the concepts and do all that is what got me most intrigued about coming here.”