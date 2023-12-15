NASCAR Legends Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick Honored in New Hall of Fame Exhibits

Sept. 12, 2015 – Richmond, VA, U.S. – Richmond, VA – Sep 12, 2015: Kurt Busch (41) and Kevin Harvick (4) make the Chase for the NASCAR Motorsport USA Sprint Cup following the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, VA. NASCAR 2015: Sprint Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Sep 12

Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch are two of the biggest names in the world of NASCAR stock car racing. Hence, the NASCAR Hall of Fame has decided to display their age-old racing accessories to celebrate their illustrious careers.

Advertisement

Under the title of “Kevin Harvick 4Ever A Champion”, NASCAR HOF will exhibit six cars, including the firesuits and helmets that the legendary driver has used throughout his career, and more from December 2023 to the spring of 2024.

The Hall of Fame will also display firesuits and helmets from Kurt Busch’s career under the title, “Kurt Busch: Celebrating a Champion”. The famous two-storied case that stands in between the “Inside NASCAR” and Heritage Speedway galleries will display these timeless racing accessories throughout 2024.

Advertisement

Winston Kelley, the Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame said, “As a part of the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s mission, we are honored to serve as the recognized home for honoring NASCAR’s legends, evolving history, celebrated heritage, and family-oriented traditions.”

Kelley was grateful toward Harvick and Busch just for the fact that they had preserved so much of their personal histories and had entrusted the Hall of Fame team to share a portion of their remarkable careers with the guests.

According to the 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, these exhibits signify the levels a driver needs to pass to advance from racing go-karts to the Cup Series and hence, will add value to the careers of budding racers who strive to make it big in NASCAR.

“To have all those cars sitting together in the NASCAR Hall of Fame is exactly why we restored them and saved them; because they all represent such a special part of the ladder system and the steppingstone to the next level, all the way from the go-karts through Cup,” he explained.

This is how you can get a sneak peek at these priceless exhibits

Harvick’s section houses several helmets and firesuits, including cars and trophies from the 1998 Winston West Series, 2001 Busch Grand National (now Xfinity) Series, 2002 International Race of Champions, 2011 Truck Series Owner Championship, 2014 Cup Series championship. For Kurt Busch, the NASCAR Hall of Fame has displayed over 20 of his firesuits and 10 of his helmets since his first NASCAR Touring Series championship in 1999.

Advertisement

General tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame can be purchased online at nascarhall.com for $27 for adults, $24 for seniors with an ID, $20 for military personnel with ID, and $20 for kids from the age of 4 to 12. For members and kids under the age of 3, entry is free. Membership starts at $60.