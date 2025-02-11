Everything to Know About Katherine Legge & Her Future Hopes in NASCAR

Katherine Legge, who is reigniting her motorsports racing career, is ready to compete in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series this season, driving the #23 Chevy for Sigma Performance Services. However, it won’t be her first time in NASCAR, as she has competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. She drove the #15 for JD Motorsports in 2018 and the #07 for SS-Green Light Racing in 2023 in four and one race, respectively, with her best finish being P14 at Road America.

Boasting an extensive 25-year career that spans IndyCar, Formula E, F3, and IMSA, and holding the distinction of being the fastest-qualifying woman in Indy 500 history, Legge is currently looking for opportunities within NASCAR.

She expressed her interest in the same, stating, “I want to do all of the things. I want to do the Daytona 500. I want to do the Coca-Cola 600. I want to do more NASCAR. I want to do more IndyCar. I want to do more sports cars.”

Additionally, Legge voiced her admiration for Kyle Larson‘s abilities on the track, remarking, “I’m no Kyle Larson; I wish I was. I watched him at the Chili Bowl and in that moment, I felt very insignificant and just in awe of the amount of talent that he has.”

In addition to competing in the ARCA Menards Series, Legge joined forces with AJ Foyt IndyCar driver Santino Ferrucci to compete in this year’s Chili Bowl event, taking on both dirt tracks and midget car racing for the first time. However, after experiencing a crash during O-Main #1 of the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, she got out of the event.

Rewinding to 2005, she triumphed at Long Beach in the Toyota Atlantic series, marking herself as the first woman to win a major open-wheel race in North America. But recently, her focus has shifted towards stock car racing, evidenced by a successful two-day test at Daytona last month, where Legge and her team ranked among the top 15 fastest of the 70 teams participating.

As she dives deeper into stock car racing, Legge confessed to feeling apprehensive about the upcoming Daytona race on February 15. She is earnestly hoping her performance will be compelling enough for NASCAR to deem her qualified for subsequent races, allowing her to further cement her standing and capitalize on future opportunities.