NASCAR Penalty: Daniel Suarez Questions Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Reprimands In Light of Kyle Busch Brawl

There’s been a flurry of activity regarding the Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. altercation following their brawl at North Wilkesboro Speedway last weekend. A few days after the incident, Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez questioned the promotion’s decision to penalise the JTG Daugherty Racing driver with a $75,000 fine along with suspensions for several of his crew, after having heavily promoted their fistfight through their social media channels.

Suarez elaborated on his feelings after the penalty was handed to the JTG Daugherty Racing driver and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “If it’s so wrong then why is it all over NASCAR social channels? We should be allowed to show our emotions, I don’t get it.”

If it’s so wrong then why is it all over NASCAR social channels? We should be allowed to show our emotions, I don’t get it… https://t.co/LKr8t4h27h — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) May 22, 2024

In some ways, the focus of the 2024 All-Star Race shifted from this year’s winner Joey Logano to the Stenhouse–Busch brawl, which the sport has aggressively marketed over the past few days.

Aside from the Monetary penalty, two crew members from the #47 crew at JTG Daugherty Racing involved in the fight have been suspended for up to 8 weeks from competition, along with Stenhouse Jr.’s father receiving an indefinite suspension from the sport.

Why did NASCAR penalize Ricky Stenhouse Jr.?

NASCAR’s Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer recently explained the governing body’s decision to penalize Stenhouse Jr. after the #47 Chevy driver’s run-in with Kyle Busch last Sunday.

Touching on the reasoning as to why the 36-year-old was handed a penalty for his actions which have long been considered a part and parcel of NASCAR, Sawyer elaborated on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said, “When you wait 198 laps and you make those decision that were made we’re going to react to that. There could’ve been different decisions made once we start to get to the point where it gets physical.”

Ross Chastain is being asked about the penalties to Ricky Stenhouse and about NASCAR fights in general. Chastain's been in a few and dropped a great quote: "I've gotten beaten up enough that I know I don't ever want to get punched again … It's not as fun as it looks." pic.twitter.com/1nlPbnumZX — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) May 22, 2024

NASCAR’s decision to glorify what has certainly been a highlight from last weekend and then following up with a fine and suspension for one of the parties involved sets a precedent in what drivers and teams can expect if they decide to be the agressors during race weekends.

While some might argue that the decision had to be made on the governing body’s part, it is certain that Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing will not be the ones apposing the same.