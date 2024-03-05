mobile app bar

NASCAR Phoenix 2024 Schedule: Timings of Race and Qualifying for NASCAR at Phoenix This Weekend

Soumyadeep Saha
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) leads Chase Elliot (9) and Ryan Preece (41) out of pit lane during the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Nov. 5, 2023.

After an exhilarating weekend in Las Vegas, NASCAR teams will head to Arizona for the fourth event of the year and also the first of the two races at Phoenix. But, how and where to watch it? The Cup Series practice will start at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, March 8. Next, the ARCA Menards Series event, i.e., the General Tire 150, will start at 8 p.m. Both these events will be aired on FOX Sports 1.

The next day, which means, Saturday, March 9, the Xfinity Series practice will start at 12:30 p.m. with Qualifying laps panning out at 1:00 p.m. The Cup Series qualifying will begin at 2:10 p.m. with the main event of the day, which is the Xfinity Series race, starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday’s events will all be aired on FOX Sports except for the Cup Series qualifying, which will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

The final day of the weekend, Sunday (March 10) will witness the main Cup Series race at 3:30 p.m. on FOX. All the aforementioned times are in E.T.

 

A dream-come-true for NASCAR fans

For every NASCAR fan, driving a real-time stock car is like a dream. Thanks to the NASCAR Racing Experience, that dream can come true. Even you can now drive a race car all by yourself at Phoenix Raceway. The good news is, you will also receive training and instructions to cruise around the low-banked racetrack.

To make things even more exciting, there will be no lead car to follow and no instructors riding with you; it’s just you and your race car. The only instructions that you’ll receive are over the in-car radio and that too from the spotter. After every eight minutes of track time, one can make a brief halt on the pit road and again head back to the track to finish the race.

Just head over to the official site of the NASCAR Racing Experience, avail the package, and save up to 40% today.

    instagram-iconlinkedin-icon

