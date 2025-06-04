Ryan Blaney’s Nashville Win Perfect Shot in the Arm After IndyCar Scandal Cast a Shadow Over Roger Penske’s NASCAR Operation

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney is introduced before the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025. | Image credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The turbulence Team Penske endured ahead of the Indy 500 seemed destined to ripple into its NASCAR operations. The organization found itself mired in controversy when two of its three IndyCar entries were flagged for illegal modifications during qualifying, a scandal that prompted the dismissal of high-ranking personnel, including Tim Cindric.

Yet, despite the storm, Penske’s NASCAR trio — Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric — stood firmly behind their team owner, showing no signs of concern that the fallout from IndyCar would taint their stock car efforts.

Blaney made it clear he wasn’t losing sleep over any potential crossover impact, emphasizing the need to turn the page while acknowledging the unfortunate nature of the incident. And then, his win at Nashville served as proof that Team Penske’s Cup Series program remains unswayed by the off-track chaos.

When asked during the post-race media session how the group planned to rise above the noise and distinguish themselves from the controversy, Blaney didn’t mince words. He expressed sympathy for the IndyCar crew and the respected figures who lost their positions but reaffirmed the NASCAR side had stayed focused on its own task list.

Roger Penske’s message was simple: mistakes happen, corrections follow, and the team must push forward. Still, Blaney admitted it was frustrating to hear all week that “Penske cars are bad because the IndyCar guys got caught and that’s why we were bad at Charlotte.” But the tide turned in Tennessee. “We come here tonight and kick everyone’s a—. Ebbs and flows of this sport, it’s crazy,” he noted with unmistakable resolve.

The Nashville win might have offered a much-needed breather for a strained Roger Penske. Blaney said he was eager to speak with the team owner, adding, “I’m excited to talk to Roger because it’s been a tough couple of weeks for him, and I’m really excited to talk to him on the phone tonight and kind of share some joy with him.”

While the IndyCar Penske team might still be dealing with the controversies, all their NASCAR drivers have already clinched playoff spots this season.