NASCAR Stage 60: What is Stage 60? Details about RFK's NASCAR Program

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 19: David Ragan ( 60 RFK Racing Buildsubmarines.com Ford) races in turn 4 during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 19, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402191296500

After several years of not being competitive, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing is on the up and expanding. A part of that expansion process includes the much-talked-about Stage 60 program. It kicked off this year when David Ragan sat behind the wheel of the #60 RFK Racing Ford in the Daytona 500. Now it will be Cam Waters who gets behind the wheel during the Cup Series race at Sonoma.

Advertisement

The #60 is special for Jack Roush and his organization. Several drivers have had success in that car including current Cup Series driver Chris Buescher who won the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. Perhaps Stage 60 would have never even been talked about had it not been for Brad Keselowski and the resurgence the team has seen under his able leadership.

“The principle behind it was, ‘Hey, we want to get to a third car,’ but just going out, and even if you were to go buy a charter tomorrow and even if you were to sign the right partners tomorrow, you still would need to have people and have assets and so we realized that we needed to kind of crawl, walk, and run our way to making that a successful venture,” the 2012 Cup Series champion had said about the program as per NASCAR.

Stage 60 has well and truly begun for RFK Racing and while success will come after some time, they will be looking to make the most out of every race.

Has RFK Racing found its own Shane van Gisbergen for Stage 60?

Cam Waters is the driver chosen for the task and he will be making his Cup Series debut at the track. Waters has a similar background to that of Shane van Gisbergen. The Australian Supercars racer is quite adept at road courses and will be hoping that his debut turns out just the way SVG’s did at the Chicago Street Race last season.

“This opportunity for me is a dream come true and one that I do not take lightly given the global audience of NASCAR and the Cup Series. I’ve been fortunate to dip my toes into the NASCAR waters a bit this year and am excited to put my road-racing experience to the test this summer. It takes a village to make something like this come to fruition,” he said as per NASCAR.

It will be interesting to see how things turn out for the Supercars racer and maybe he can become a full-timer in stock car racing like SVG soon.