“Last Christmas Before I’m a Mama”: Natalie Decker’s Viral Pregnancy Post Wins Over NASCAR Fans on Social Media

Natalie Decker is fully embracing her journey to motherhood, sharing frequent updates with her fans about her pregnancy and their home preparing for the milestone. In August, she announced that she and her husband, Derek Lemke are expecting their first child.

Recently, she posted a touching photo on her social media, cradling her baby bump, dressed in a chic top and blue jeans, accented with a black hairband. Her caption captured the poignant moment: “Last Christmas before I’m a Mama.” As the due date approaches, Natalie continues to prepare her soon-to-be home, sharing glimpses of her life as she awaits the arrival of their little one.

Last Christmas before I’m a Mama 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Skqr3H1Z15 — Natalie Decker (@NatalieRacing) November 30, 2024

Decker’s fans have warmly embraced her updates on her pregnancy, showering her with supportive comments. One admirer called her a “A very pretty glowing mama,” another wished her well, saying, “Enjoy every minute, God bless,” while a third highlighted the joys of future holidays: “Each Christmas will only get better. It’s amazing.”

Now seven months into her pregnancy, Decker recently revealed that she and her husband Derek have relocated to a partially finished barndominium, which the couple will call home, and are in the process of finishing the same to their liking.

Eager to share the progress, she posted on Instagram about their plans to host their baby shower in December. With Derek putting in copious amounts of elbow grease to get their home ready for the big day, the couple, especially Natalie look forward to celebrating the special time in their newly shaped nest.

Decker puts brakes on rumors suggesting her racing career is in the rearview mirror

After taking a brief break from racing post her last appearance during the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Decker’s absence from the track to focus on her pregnancy has stemmed rumors within the racing community and among her fans.

In 2024, she graced the track at Daytona and Charlotte, finishing P18 and P29 respectively. While whispers of retirement circulated following her announcement of expecting a child, Decker never confirmed stepping away from NASCAR.

Determined to clear the air, Decker took to Twitter to address the speculation directly. Her message read: “I don’t owe anybody an answer for anything, but I want to make one thing clear once a race car driver always a race car driver. I’ll be back in the car in 2025.”

At just 27 and the only female currently competing in the Xfinity Series, Decker is far from hanging up her helmet.