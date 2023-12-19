“But I Got Zero Wins”: Bubba Wallace Cuts Himself No Slack Despite Major NASCAR Jump in 2023

Aug 25, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) on the grid prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a noteworthy jump in his point standings from 19th in 2022, to 10th in 2023, and his first-ever qualification into the playoffs, 23XI Racing icon, Bubba Wallace feels like he could not live up to his expectations. Wallace opened up to NASCAR about it, explaining how that is true.

Wallace had one victory each in his first two seasons with the Hamlin-Jordan-owned team. However, his third and most recent season went winless. And that bothers the Alabama native despite the most recent season being a good one overall.

“We checked a lot of boxes, but I don’t know if it’s just me being young and hungry, but I got zero wins. So that bugs the hell out of me,” Wallace said.

However, he did give a shout-out to his team for supporting him through thick and thin. Wallace admitted, “…we made a good run, proud of the efforts from the team. It was a really, really good year.”

“I’m so excited to … not get it started yet because I’m enjoying the downtime, but I’m excited for the next one to start,” he added. The offseason has taken Bubba Wallace to the town of Banff in Alberta, Canada, and its surrounding high peaks.

Perhaps this vacation would help Wallace regain his momentum and come back stronger than ever in 2024. Needless to say, an array of newness awaits the 23XI fans ahead of the upcoming season.

2024 has a lot going on for Bubba Wallace and the Toyota team

23XI Racing as an organization was reliant on the facilities of Joe Gibbs Racing until recently. However, the team is now setting up a shop in a new headquarters building. Nevertheless, they will still maintain their alliance with JGR.

The team is also revamping its logo. Moreover, the next-gen Toyota Camry XSE is expected to run its debut race in 2024, flaunting its newest black, white, and red paint scheme. Bubba Wallace is surely excited about the changes.

Speaking about his team, Wallace claimed they’ve got “all the right people in the right spot.”

He emphasized how the new shop will pump “new life” into the team members and for 2024, they’re aiming to do their best or in Wallace’s words, “work our a**es off this year.”