NASCAR Star Parker Kligerman Reveals Possibility of Upcoming Rolex 24 Debut at Daytona Next Year

Parker Kligerman announced in September 2020 that he plans on hanging his helmet after the 2024 season following 15 years on the circuit. It was speculated that Kligerman might still appear at a few road courses, but recently, he also revealed plans to take the wheel at the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Wrapping up the 2024 Xfinity season with a commendable P10 in the standings, including five top-5 and 15 top-10 finishes across 33 races, Kligerman’s highest point came at Atlanta during the playoffs, securing a runner-up finish. Post-race at Phoenix, Kligerman shared his plans, saying,

“Some road courses, maybe, Trucks. I feel 90% sure about this Rolex [24 at Daytona] deal coming together so that’ll be cool to run the Rolex 24. So I’d like to do that, just pick and choose and then go build the rest of my life outside of this.”

Recently, in a conversation with Conor Daly, Kligerman expanded on his post-retirement racing ambitions, mentioning, “I am trying to do a little bit of sports cars dirt tracing that’s been a bucket list for me. So, I think I feel this week hopefully we’ll get this done to be able to race in the Rolex this year for the first time…”

Further elaborating on his varied interests Kligerman said that he might even go to race in the modifieds as well. Moreover, he intends to race in the Wednesday shows in Connecticut at Thomson.

NASCAR History of Rolex Drivers

Throughout NASCAR’s storied history, numerous drivers have left their mark on the grueling Rolex 24 at Daytona — a 24-hour endurance race that tests both drivers and their machinery on Daytona International Speedway’s demanding mixed oval and road course.

Icons such as John Andretti, Mark Martin, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, Jimmie Johnson, and modern stars like AJ Allmendinger, Jeff Gordon, and Chase Elliott have all tackled the marathon event.

This year, Felipe Nasr clinched the checkered flag at the 62nd Rolex 24 at Daytona, securing team owner Roger Penske his first overall triumph in this enduring race in over half a century.

Notably, Scott Pruett, who bowed out of racing after the 2018 event, claimed victory five times — his wins spanning years from 1994 to 2013.

Juan Pablo Montoya is another notable name with multiple Daytona victories, alongside other singular champions like Jeff Gordon, Casey Mears, Jamie McMurray, Kyle Larson, Mark Martin, and John Andretti, each of whom has experienced their taste of glory at this prestigious 24-hour race.