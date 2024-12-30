“What a Massive Mistake”: Parker Kligerman Reminiscing on Jimmie Johnson’s Old Testing Footage Triggers NASCAR Fanbase

Parker Kligerman, a seasoned veteran of NASCAR with over 13 years under his belt, including more than a decade in the Xfinity Series and six years in the Cup Series, has driven through several iterations of NASCAR vehicles — from the Car of Tomorrow (COT) to the Gen-6, and most recently, the Next Gen [Gen-7].

Advertisement

Kligerman recently delved into his experiences with the Car of Tomorrow chassis, which was utilized in the Cup Series as the fifth-generation car style from 2007 to 2012.

The model was developed over five years aiming to bolster safety after multiple fatalities in competition, notably the tragic crash that claimed Dale Earnhardt at the 2001 Daytona 500.

Despite its safety advancements, the CoT was phased out in 2013, with NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France labeling it his oversight due to its failure to resonate with car manufacturers’ identities.

Adding to the historical narrative, Kligerman engaged with his followers by resharing an onboard video from a fan page named Hunter, which showcased Jimmie Johnson manhandling his 850hp cup car at Road Atlanta during a 2012 test. In his reshare, Kligerman penned:

“The COT for as bad it was on the outside, was still an insane racecar to drive. In my thousands of miles testing at Penske Every early 7am start with 850HP+ at your disposal was always epic. No matter how many times you drove it, there was always an adjustment to the power.”

Fans chimed in with their perspectives on the posted video, with one adopting a wry tone: “And somehow, the fine folks at NASCAR look at this and think “nah, let’s give them way less power, way too much grip, and watch them all flat foot it off every corner” What a massive mistake.”

Another lamented the changes to the Cup cars: “So glad NASCAR neutered the Cup cars to what we have now used to be badass.”

Critiques of NASCAR’s decision to reduce horsepower were straightforward, with one fan declaring, “NASCAR lowering power output was idiotic.”

While another opined, “They had gotten it just right before they switched to Gen 6.”

Captivated by the audio, a devoted NASCAR enthusiast exclaimed, “Listen to that thing scream ‍‍ I always said that rippin’ a stock car around a road course has to be close to riding a bull.”

Listen to that thing scream 😮‍💨😮‍💨 I always said that rippin’ a stock car around a road course has to be close to riding a bull — Garrett Smithley (@GarrettSmithley) December 29, 2024

Since 2015, NASCAR has implemented multiple horsepower reductions, initially scaling down from 900 to 750 horsepower through the introduction of tapered spacers — aluminum blocks designed to limit engine output. With the debut of the Next Gen car in 2022, the sanctioning body further trimmed horsepower to a cap of 670.

The topic has stirred a debate among drivers, teams, and fans, as well as within NASCAR’s own ranks. Prominent drivers including Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin argue that restoring the cars to 750 horsepower could be achieved with minimal financial impact that can help with the thrill of the sport. Conversely, NASCAR officials contend that a return to that horsepower would pose a plethora of challenges and escalate costs.