“There Isn’t a Constant Barrage of Yellow Flags”: NASCAR Fans Side With F1 After “Shocking” Difference in Quality of Racing

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and driver Joey Logano (22) and driver Ross Chastain (1) and driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) drives during a restart of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series and Formula 1 clashed once again on Sunday with races from the two disciplines taking place at the same time. The Würth 400 started around 30 minutes earlier than the Miami Grand Prix and posed a giant dilemma for motorsports fans on which to watch.

Advertisement

Parker Kligerman was one of those who decided to follow both races as much as possible. The driver made an observation on X, which he thought was funny.

He wrote how it was hilarious that Formula 1 was debating if two cars racing side-by-side without making contact was a penalty while NASCAR drivers were bumping into each other intentionally without batting an eye.

His words drew the ire of those who believe that F1 puts on the superior show of the two. One fan said, “1 race lasts 2 hours, the whole race matters. The last 4 hours. No reason to turn it on until 30 [laps] to go.”

Another fan highlighted discontent over the Next Gen car. They wrote, “I’d say that the racing is shockingly better in F1 atm. and at a trash track. Next Gen car sucks.” Clearly, it is rather frustrating for many to see NASCAR turn a blind eye to such an obvious flaw.

As multiple drivers have repeatedly warned, this could result in F1 overtaking NASCAR in the U.S. market in the future. One comment read, “Apples to Oranges bud. At least there isn’t a constant barrage of yellow flags in F1. We’re up to 12 on the NASCAR side.” With how things are going, the Cup Series will have to defend itself against the Xfinity Series, let alone compete with F1.

Apples to Oranges bud. At least there isn’t a constant barrage of yellow flags in F1. We’re up to 12 on the NASCAR side. — Redcrown71 (@redcrown_71) May 4, 2025

One more comment added, “The no-commercials thing in F1 must be confusing for the NASCAR broadcast world.” Many fans feel that commercial interests have taken priority in recent years, with Fox Sports’ coverage being one of the most hated aspects of the season. Hopefully, it will become better when Prime Video takes over at the end of the month.

All these opinions from fans on social media echo a grave prophecy that came to light recently. Research by sportsmillions.com has revealed that Formula 1 could overtake NASCAR’s popularity in the United States by 2034. The iconic broadcast voice, Mike Joy, had warned NASCAR about this on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour.

He said, “The fan base is getting older. We’re not attracting the younger fanbase that we need to move this sport forward into the next decade, [and] into the next couple of decades.” There are hopes that efforts like NASCAR: Full Speed and the upcoming NASCAR ’25 console game by iRacing will attract the younger crowd and keep them hooked.