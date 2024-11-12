NASCAR Trivia: Top 5 Richest Teams in Stock Car Racing

With the boost in motorsport’s popularity, the arena of team ownership has quickly become a very profitable venture. American Stock Car racing is no different with NASCAR’s appeal propelling some of the biggest teams and names in the sport’s history to nine-figure heaven.

Here’s a look at the top five richest teams in NASCAR today — buoyed by success on the track, Stock Car racing’s business model, and some really advantageous sponsorship.

5. Team Penske

Coming in at no.5, we have Team Penske who are currently valued at around $152 million. Roger Penske’s astute business acumen, strategic investments (like owning the Indianapolis Speedway), and three back-to-back Cup Series wins have solidified their place among the biggest players in this sport.

4. Richard Childress Racing

Moving on, at no.4 we have Richard Childress Racing. Formed by Richard Childress after calling it quits on his racing career, the 79-year-old has built this team into one of NASCAR’s most iconic and richest outfits. They are currently valued at $158 million.

3. Stewart-Haas Racing

Starting the top three, we have Stewart-Haas Racing. The organization formally closed its operations with the conclusion of the 2024 season at Phoenix Raceway. Despite facing struggles on track (leading to their decision to leave) they are valued at a staggering $165 million.

2. Joe Gibbs Racing

With drivers like Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin having driven for them, it should not come as a surprise that Joe Gibbs Racing has maximized its commercial opportunities. With a valuation of $230 million, JGR Racing takes the runners-up spot on this list.

1. Hendrick Motorsports

But who claims the top spot in terms of commercial viability? Well, it’s Hendrick Motorsports. With projects like ‘Days of Thunder’ and drivers like Chase Elliot under their belt, HM has carved itself out as the top earner of NASCAR with a valuation of $315 million.

Who is the richest NASCAR team owner?

Team valuations don’t necessarily mean that the owner has the most amount of money in their pockets. Rick Hendrick might have orchestrated one of the most profitable franchises in the history of NASCAR but no one even comes close to Roger Penske.

Penske has dipped his toes in almost all of elite motorsport. He has outfits in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), IMSA, and NASCAR. Moreover, the Penske Corporation owns IndyCar.

The sum of all this materializes into a net worth of around $3.6 billion. This will naturally only grow larger with his teams winning the NASCAR Cup Series, IMSA, and WEC titles this year.