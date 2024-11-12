mobile app bar

NASCAR Trivia: Top 5 Richest Teams in Stock Car Racing

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) celebrates after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) celebrates after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the boost in motorsport’s popularity, the arena of team ownership has quickly become a very profitable venture. American Stock Car racing is no different with NASCAR’s appeal propelling some of the biggest teams and names in the sport’s history to nine-figure heaven.

Here’s a look at the top five richest teams in NASCAR today — buoyed by success on the track, Stock Car racing’s business model, and some really advantageous sponsorship.

5. Team Penske

Coming in at no.5, we have Team Penske who are currently valued at around $152 million. Roger Penske’s astute business acumen, strategic investments (like owning the Indianapolis Speedway), and three back-to-back Cup Series wins have solidified their place among the biggest players in this sport.

4. Richard Childress Racing

Moving on, at no.4 we have Richard Childress Racing. Formed by Richard Childress after calling it quits on his racing career, the 79-year-old has built this team into one of NASCAR’s most iconic and richest outfits. They are currently valued at $158 million.

3. Stewart-Haas Racing

Starting the top three, we have Stewart-Haas Racing. The organization formally closed its operations with the conclusion of the 2024 season at Phoenix Raceway. Despite facing struggles on track (leading to their decision to leave) they are valued at a staggering $165 million.

2. Joe Gibbs Racing

With drivers like Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin having driven for them, it should not come as a surprise that Joe Gibbs Racing has maximized its commercial opportunities. With a valuation of $230 million, JGR Racing takes the runners-up spot on this list.

1. Hendrick Motorsports

But who claims the top spot in terms of commercial viability? Well, it’s Hendrick Motorsports. With projects like ‘Days of Thunder’ and drivers like Chase Elliot under their belt, HM has carved itself out as the top earner of NASCAR with a valuation of $315 million.

Who is the richest NASCAR team owner?

Team valuations don’t necessarily mean that the owner has the most amount of money in their pockets. Rick Hendrick might have orchestrated one of the most profitable franchises in the history of NASCAR but no one even comes close to Roger Penske.

Penske has dipped his toes in almost all of elite motorsport. He has outfits in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), IMSA, and NASCAR. Moreover, the Penske Corporation owns IndyCar.

The sum of all this materializes into a net worth of around $3.6 billion. This will naturally only grow larger with his teams winning the NASCAR Cup Series, IMSA, and WEC titles this year.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

