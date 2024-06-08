NASCAR Update: Will Shane van Gisbergen Be Full-Time in the Cup Series in 2025?

Shane Van Gisbergen watches the action on the giant TV screen as he and the crew wait for their qualifying run, Saturday February 17, 2024 for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

By most accounts, Shane van Gisbergen is expected to compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series starting from the 2025 season. However, the Kiwi recently revealed that nothing has been set in stone yet. Trackhouse Racing has work to do to attain the services of the three-time Supercars champion.

The team has not yet sorted out the charter situation surrounding SVG and also has Zane Smith coming in from Spire Motorsports in 2025 whose charter must be worked out. As for the Kiwi, he is currently with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series who have a partnership with Trackhouse to race part-time in the Cup. All of it is to prepare the 35-year-old for his first full-time Cup campaign.

“That’s why I moved here, right,” SVG said about his chances of racing full-time in the Cup Series from 2025. “I haven’t been told that’s not the plan but no confirmation yet either.”

SHANE VAN GISBERGEN. Repost to congratulate SVG on his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win! pic.twitter.com/i0kgmnbgYP — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 1, 2024

Gisbergen knows that he has a long way to go before he can be completely prepared for next season but the Kiwi sounded optimistic when asked about his preparation.

Shane van Gisbergen confident and looking forward to more oval racing

Oval racing is the main area of focus for the Kiwi and things have gotten a lot more comfortable with time. There are several more oval races until the end of the season and SVG hopes that he will be well prepared when the full-time Cup Series role comes calling.

“Another six months so it’s all about time. Every time I go out, I feel more comfortable and competitive and understanding how the racing works. We have some more ovals coming up in the Cup car towards the later half of this year so that will help me,” he added when asked about his preparation.

It will be interesting to see how a multi-time champion from a different type of motorsport competes in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver next season.