NASCAR Veteran Greg Biffle on Brad Keselowski’s Impact on RFK After Ownership: “They’ve Been Hit and Miss”

RFK Racing hasn’t been the best NASCAR Cup Series team in the recent past. Although, there’s been a steady improvement in performance since last year. Many believe that it’s due to the influence of Brad Keselowski coming in as a part-owner of the organization. However, former RFK driver, Greg Biffle believes that not everything has worked out the way they might have hoped.

Advertisement

“It needed an infusion of something to turn it around and unfortunately, I made my exit when I did because of…competition-wise. Brad (Keselowski) was probably that guy to come in and upset the apple cart so to speak and start getting people to think outside the box… They’ve been hit-and-miss coming back. But you can see that steady progression and I think the last few weeks even has been a testament to that,” he said in an interview with Frontstretch.

Biffle was a part of the team when they were winning races every season and coming close to challenging for the championship. He also saw the Fenway Group join Jack Roush. However, his time on the team did not have a happy ending and the NASCAR legend divulged a little bit into the details regarding that matter.

Greg Biffle reveals Jack Roush’s team’s biggest drawback

Complacency is the killer of competitiveness and that’s exactly what happened at RFK if Biffle’s words are to be believed. After the Fenway Group took over, things began going downhill, and that hunger to win races just seemed to reduce with every season. The 2016 season was Biffle’s last year with the team and he mentioned that there was only hope to get better, but the execution was simply missing.

“My frustration was you have to recognize that there’s an issue and not try and tell us, tell yourself that you’re gonna be better next week, we’re gonna be better next week, and keep doing the same thing. You got to make those painful decisions that…we got to change course, something’s got to go differently and I think that’s…when you hope, hope is great, but you have to have action,” he added.

Despite Biffle’s thoughts, the team with Keselowski did pretty well last weekend. The veteran won at Darlington on Sunday breaking a massive winless streak. Moving forward the RFK owner/driver will be hoping to win a few more races before the end of the season.