Jenson Button Hoping to Get Daniel Ricciardo to NASCAR

The Formula 1 world champion, Jenson Button, has tasted the glory of a NASCAR stock car with his recent foray into the series this year. He debuted earlier this year at the Circuit of The Americas and then later on drove the Hendrick Motorsports Garage 56 entry at Le Mans. The Briton will be seen returning to race at NASCAR’s first-ever street course race in Chicago this Sunday.

While speaking to the press ahead of the race, Button recently shared what his friends back in Formula 1 thought about his little stock car adventure. Speaking about that, Button also brought up how he was hoping to get Red Bull Racing reserve driver, Daniel Ricciardo, for a race in the Cup Series.

Jenson Button wanted to see Daniel Ricciardo race in NASCAR



During the press conference, Button was asked about how his friends back in Formula 1 had been reacting to his decision to race in NASCAR.

Button mentioned, “Friends are very supportive, ex-competitors from F1 are very supportive of me racing NASCAR. They’re like, ‘I’d love to give that a go.’ Daniel Ricciardo, I think we all know, is a big fan of NASCAR. Maybe we’ll get him in a car in the next couple of years.”

“It’s a great challenge, and I never thought that I’d have the opportunity to race in the Cup. I think every driver at the pinnacle of the sport would love the opportunity to jump around and try different things. That’s even F1 drivers. They’d love to try racing at Le Mans in the top category… Indy and racing in NASCAR in Cup. I feel very privileged to have the opportunity.”

Ricciardo could get a NASCAR opportunity after Red Bull’s engine partnership with Ford



Earlier this year it was announced that the American automotive giant, Ford, would be supplying Red Bull with engines for the 2026 Formula 1 season. Last year, after losing his racing seat at McLaren Racing, the Australian Formula 1 driver rejoined Oracle Red Bull Racing. All of this brings an interesting opportunity for Daniel Ricciardo.

Moreover, it has been well established that Ricciardo has been a long-time NASCAR fan. Interestingly, he even took inspiration from Dale Earnhardt Sr. for his F1 racing number, #3. Furthermore, he has shown his love for the sport by driving Earnhardt Sr.’s #3 car back in 2021 at the Circuit of The Americas. Given his interest and willingness to try stock car racing, a future ride with Ford isn’t out of the question.

Also, Ford has been present in the NASCAR Cup Series with varying degrees of success over the years. With the right sponsors and timing who knows Ricciardo could probably feature in one of the races a few years down the line.

This would definitely make for a thrilling experience for both him and his fans.