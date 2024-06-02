NASCAR Xfinity Series: Fans React to Shane van Gisbergen’s “Electric” Victory Lap After Winning at Portland

Xfinity Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen got his first victory of the year on Saturday, racing at the Portland International Raceway. It’s the second time he is visiting a NASCAR victory lane after the historic Cup Series win in the Chicago Street Course last year. What the win meant to him was visible from the memorable victory lap that he put up after the checkered flag.

He drifted his Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro for almost a full lap around the raceway before launching a signed rugby ball into the stands. The lap left fans completely over the fence as they took part in the New Zealander’s glorious moment. The victory came in a race filled with cautions and he wasn’t let off the dirt.

Gisbergen spun race leader Sam Mayer on the very first lap and sent his car to 27th place. He was quick to apologize in the post-race interviews saying, “I’m very sorry to Sam Mayer for the first corner. I just mucked up there.” Towards the tail end of the day, it took multiple restarts to complete the race. Despite all the chances, none ended up getting past him.

The victory massively ups his chances of gaining promotion to a full-time ride in the Cup Series in 2025. Trackhouse Racing, his parent team, is one of the outfits involved in talks of purchasing an additional charter from Stewart-Haas Racing. The results that have been coming in from the second tier should further push team owner Justin Marks to sign the multi-million dollar check.

Fans are ecstatic to watch van Gisbergen’s memorable victory lap in Portland

Drifting around the Portland Raceway might just have earned van Gisbergen a horde of new fans in NASCAR. Comments such as “Awesome victory celebration” and “Best burnout in NASCAR history” crowded NASCAR’s post of the victory lap on social media. One fan wrote, pleased with what he was seeing, “This fella is a gift to any series he races in. Love to see it.”

In the midst of all the love the driver was getting, a few couldn’t help but bash Fox Sports for its poor viewing angles. “Thanks to Fox for the trash side by side and ruining his awesome victory lap,” one said. Another added on, “Thank you for actually going side by side, since YOU just had to go to a commercial during one of the best victory laps ever !” Regardless of everything, van Gisbergen once again ruled the people’s hearts at the end of the day.