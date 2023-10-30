NASCAR’s Infamous Tire Bleeding Controversy – Richard Childress’ Involvement, Details, Aftermath

Throughout history, NASCAR teams have always tried to work around the rules to find that slight edge over the competition. While the risk for sanctions and penalties always remained, finding that advantage has always been a nonstop endeavor.

Looking back a couple of years, during the 2015 season, Richard Childress Racing landed in controversy after they did something with their tires to expand its lifespan. NASCAR did not take a liking to that and what followed was a harsh crackdown in the form of a penalty.

Did Richard Childress Racing Innovate or Manipulate their tires?

The incident had taken place with Ryan Newman’s car after NASCAR suspected them of intentionally manipulating the tires against the rules. NASCAR had been very strict about not messing with the engine, fuel, or tires and RCR had broken one of the major rules.

Richard Childress Racing had been pretty meticulous about their strategy involving the tires, essentially creating a version of bleeder valves for themselves. This was to allow the tires to slowly lose pressure as they ran around the race track.

This was done, since there was no other way to change the pressure of the tires once the car left the pit stall. Moreover, the teams were forced to send the cars out on lower pressures, waiting for the cars to build up pressure as the heat built up in them over the duration of the race.

This practice had been known as tire bleeding. The team would poke calculated holes in the tires to allow for the excess pressure to dissipate over time. What it did in essence was allow for a longer tire life and enhanced drivability thanks to increased tire surface area as the air went out gradually.

In a way it may appear that they did in fact innovate with the problem at hand. But considering that it was an illegal modification NASCAR deemed the act to be manipulation rather than innovation.

What did NASCAR think about RCR’s tire drama?

Needless to say NASCAR was been pleased after they caught Newman’s car in violation. In fact they had taken tires from several cars to test their suspicions. In the aftermath of the incident, NASCAR slapped RCR with a 75 points dock for the remainder of the season for Newman. Additionally, his crew chief had been suspended for six races along with a $125,000 fine, while the tire technician and team engineer also received a six race suspension for their actions.

Although RCR had decided to appeal the penalty NASCAR decided to uphold their decision. In the end, NASCAR allowed a reduced punishment for the team, by reducing the 75 point dock to 50, and reducing the crew chief’s fine from $125,000 to $75,000.

It has been quite a few years since the tire bleeding controversy involving Richard Childress’ team. But after the incident, there had been arguments and points raised by fellow drivers in the sport such as Jeff Gordon and Darrell Waltrip, asking why weren’t bleeder valves allowed in the first place.