Conor McGregor Fights for Clan Honor Against Michael Chandler After Favorable Predictions: “This Run Is for…”

The pre-UFC 229 press conference was the first time Conor McGregor talked about the history of his ‘McGregor’ clan. The ‘Notorious’ has since refrained from making such references anymore. However, a recent ‘X’ update from the 35-year-old revealed that he would take to the octagon for his UFC 303 main event fight in the name of his clan.

McGregor mentioned that his clan was an extremely rebellious one who stood their ground against the English occupation of Ireland. He was further emboldened by the former UFC welterweight, Dan Hardy’s opinion about his upcoming fight.

The Dublin native highlighted Hardy’s views to express his confidence regarding his UFC 303 main event fight against Michael Chandler. The ‘Forged Irish Stout’ head honcho’s ‘X’ update read,

“There is levels and in 7 weeks and 5 days you are gonna see the very, very top level. This next run is for the Clan! #BeenReady”

Several UFC fans, including McGregor’s former rival and the UFC 302 main eventer, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, have appreciated his awesome striking skills, despite bitter personal rivalry. Despite a prolonged layoff, McGregor might still pack a portion of those commendable skills

However, a few reports that accused McGregor of being into unhealthy habits might have fans in doubt about his conditioning before UFC 302.

Will Conor McGregor’s unhealthy habits take a toll on him at UFC 302?

Several renowned online personas, including the bodybuilder-YouTuber, ‘True Geordie’ accused McGregor of drug abuse in one of his videos. Geordie pulled up one of McGregor’s ‘Road House’ interviews to clarify how the 35-year-old was going through a “withdrawal”.

Before that Joe Rogan had spoken about McGregor’s drug testing and said that his p*ss would melt the cup, implying that the Irishman was truly loaded with stuff he had no business trifling with. Regardless, these are just statements and none of them can provide an ounce of proof.

Now, if history is any indication, the McGregor camp is not leaving any stone unturned for his big return. So if Michael Chandler is of the belief that this would be his usual slugfest, he is very likely in for a surprise. The McGregors don’t play your game. Sure, he might not have the cardio to go 5 rounds but he never really had that as his biggest strength.

That still remains to be his sniper for a left hand, something Chandler needs to careful not to run into on June 29.