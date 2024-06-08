“Never a Harvick Fan but...”: NASCAR Fans Hail Kevin Harvick’s Transition From Driver to Analyst

Kevin Harvick poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick went from being behind the wheel in 2023 to behind a microphone as the 2024 season kicked off. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver has embraced his role as a broadcaster at FOX Sports as the network completes its final race coverage of the year this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Harvick took up commentary as he joined Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the booth overlooking and calling races. Many fans have been on board with the energy Harvick brings to the table, along with humorous additions such as the use of words such as “yeet” and “lit”, uncharacteristic of who Harvick is as a person.

How would you rate Kevin Harvick's 1st season in the booth? pic.twitter.com/uKS2bIo3YV — The Daily Downforce (@dailydownforce) June 7, 2024

Kevin Harvick has also joined the list of former drivers to now host their podcast with Harvick Happy Hour giving fans an insight and rundown of the weekly happenings in NASCAR.

The former #4 Ford Mustang driver also remains the last to bring home a victory with SHR before they announced their retraction from NASCAR at the end of 2024. However, the 48-year-old did get to drive a Hendrick Motorsports car after his retirement while filling in for Kyle Larson as he attempted his Memorial Day Double this year.

NASCAR fans embrace Kevin Harvick as a broadcaster

Fans of the sport seemed to have warmed up to ‘The Closer’ as a regular in the NASCAR broadcasting scene with several enjoying what he has to offer from the booth. With a fresh driver’s perspective, Harvick is often heard adding crucial and interesting information as he commentates in his post-driving career.

The fraternity seems to agree as fans took to social media to add comments such as “I was never a Harvick fan but I love him in the booth” and “Solid A. Guy is good at this stuff.” chimed in. Some even drew comparisons to others in the FOX booth and wrote, “10/10. Much better than Clint Bowyer.” and “Ten! Excellent job!!!!”.

Kevin Harvick will be seen commentating for one final time this year as FOX Sports ends its coverage of the 2024 NASCAR season at Sonoma Raceway. NBC Sports will be taking over for the rest of the year.