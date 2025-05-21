“I’m Always Trying to Embarrass Them”: Terry Bradshaw Recalls Singing ‘I Love You’ to Crossing Guards While Dropping Off His Kids at School

For all of the accolades and achievements that Terry Bradshaw managed to accomplish throughout the course of his illustrious 14-year NFL career, the Pittsburgh Steelers legend was always proud of being a father first. Despite being at the ripe old age of 76, the four-time Super Bowl champion maintains that he still has his wits about him, and admitted to occasionally using it to bedevil his kids.

Like any good parent, Bradshaw joked that he would take advantage of the drop-off line when taking his children to school. By the time his children had become aware of the fact that he was a big deal, they were just about over it.

“One time, I dropped them off at school… They know I’m famous, kids are telling them I’m famous, and they’re rolling their eyes like, ‘You don’t know him like we know him.’

“They were giving me a hard time that morning, so when I dropped them off in front of school, right there where all the kids are coming… They got out, I rolled the window down and I started singing la la la, I love you in front of the ladies who hold the sign, Go Slow. Anything to embarrass them. I’m always trying to embarrass them,” Bradshaw said in an interview with Legacy Letter Challenge.

The NFL Hall of Famer’s daughters, Rachel, Erin and Lacey are probably used to his shenanigans by now, given his propensity for hyperbole and honesty.

His most recent attempt at embarrassing them, unfortunately, came during a familial appearance on national television. When the Bradshaws competed in a friendly game of Celebrity Family Feud, the retired signal caller was more than honest when the show’s renowned host, Steve Harvey, asked him about the status of the family.

When asked if he had any sons at all, Bradshaw candidly explained,

“No, not that I know of. I got two son in laws. One little-bitty dude, and another one, a big-ol’ tall, skinny dude. And I got another one trying to be a son in law but he ain’t in the circle yet. I told him today ‘You don’t even have a foot on the line young boy.’ …She wanted to bring him, but I made him fly coach.”

The longstanding feature of FOX NFL Sunday was never one to shy away from speaking his mind, for better or worse. However, his tenure in the world of broadcasting does appear to be coming to an end.

Having previously stated that working past the age of 80 isn’t in his best interest, the Pittsburgh legend reportedly wishes to retire after the conclusion of Super Bowl in 2029. Whether he was behind the desk or an offensive line, the football icon managed to always give his best attempt at providing fans at home with a quality product.

In total, Bradshaw has invested 45 years of his life into the NFL through his combined efforts as a quarterback and broadcaster. Suffice to say, whenever he does decide to retire, his decision mark the end of an era for both fans and the game of football as a whole.