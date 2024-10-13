“You Got Robbed”: Fans Bash “Incompetent” NASCAR Officiating After Parker Kligerman Loses Xfinity Series Win

Just a whisker away from winning his first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Parker Kligerman saw his dreams crash in the blink of an eye at the Charlotte Road Course on Saturday. The driver of the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevy, who is ready to hang up his helmet after this season following 118 Xfinity starts since 2009, found his potential swan song interrupted with two laps remaining in the race.

Leland Honeyman’s No. 42 car crashed into a tire barrier at the track just as Kligerman overtook Shane van Gisbergen for the lead. As he was about to cross the start/finish line, barely a foot away, NASCAR threw the yellow flag. The decision was made just before the white flag waved and forced the race into overtime, calling for another restart.

For reasons best known to them, NASCAR officials hesitated before throwing the caution as they evaluated the situation. They delayed the decision so long that the white flag fluttered briefly before the flagman reached for the yellow flag. A disheartened Kligerman took to his official X handle post-race to share his feelings.

He wrote, “Drove my heart out in those last laps. Just wasn’t enough. Thank you to my team for the incredible effort under immense pressure. Thank you to all of you for the kind words, it means the world. I’m absolutely gutted but I still love this game.”

In response, fans voiced their frustration with NASCAR, some even branding the promotion inept. One fan exclaimed, “You got robbed by an incompetent @nascar series director.” Another commented, “The entire fan base is behind you, man. Great run. Great attitude. I could never be that classy. Respect.”

A racing enthusiast offered consolation, asserting, “Us real fans know who won that race.” Another lamented, “They stole it from you, brother. You deserved that W.” Another fan praised Kligerman’s composure during the post-race interviews and remarked, “Your ability to do the interviews and keep your head up about all of this is impressive. They would have had to have the beep button ready for me.”

What triggered the delay in waving the caution flag at the crucial moment?

When Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass questioned NASCAR about the late caution, following the race’s conclusion, officials explained that the segment of the track where the incident occurred was hidden from their view in the tower. Pockrass shared the officials’ response on his X handle.

He mentioned, “Asked NASCAR about the delay in the caution and apparently that area where Honeyman was underneath the tires is difficult to see from the tower and that is partly what delayed them throwing the caution.”

The incident led to the 14th overtime finish of the season. Kligerman did his utmost to fend off the competition, but Sam Mayer was in a league of his own throughout the day and ultimately seized the victory, pulling ahead in Turn 7.