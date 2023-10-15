Denny Hamlin References Last Year’s Heartbreak to Present Realistic Prediction About NASCAR

It has been quite a few weeks since Denny Hamlin started saying that this was his year to finally grab that championship title once and for all. Not that he hasn’t said the same thing over the past couple of years. But taking a look at his consistency in performance so far there might be a certain degree of hope for him to get into the championship four race at Phoenix Raceway later this year.

Speaking with the media ahead of the race, Hamlin shared his optimism with a tinge of doubt for the remainder of the races ahead of the season finale. He also elaborated if he still believed this would be his year to get it done.

Denny Hamlin recalls last year’s playoff heartbreak while remaining optimistic



While speaking with the members of the press ahead of the race at Vegas, Hamlin stated, “I still think you gotta be really precise in the moves you make and certainly the risk that you take. I mean I think we had three finishes in the top seven. Last year we didn’t make it there was a lot of different factors in that.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver added, “We didn’t have as many playoff points last year as well. So I think that kinda repeat performance would get you probably would get you in but who knows? We don’t know we are just so week to week and you really can’t think about the end result. You just have to think about the next shot that’s this weekend.”

Last year, Hamlin was knocked out of the championship four after Trackhouse Racing‘s Ross Chastain pulled off an epic wall ride move at Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin lost out to finishing ahead of Chastain as they came across the line, ruining his chances for a shot at the title.

Hamlin is still positive about this being his year



Further into the interview, another journalist asked Hamlin if he still considered this year to be his year to finally clinch the championship title. He responded, “Well, I mean it’s eight of our years so far. It’s not mine to lose others to gain. It’s, there’s all an equal shot for everyone.”

Hamlin added, “It doesn’t mean all the cars are equal, it doesn’t mean all the teams are equal, but certainly, everyone’s got an equal shot going into these last four races. So I feel as good about it as I have before. Today doesn’t change any of that.”

Hamlin further mentioned that they would have a solid day on Sunday and continue their march as long as needed in order to reach their goal. Lastly, he stated that in racing, it’s not as if one person has control of everything and others have to take it away from them, adding that is not how racing usually works.