“Never the Right Words in Times Like This”: NASCAR Community Stands With Denny Hamlin After Tragic Death of Father

Dennis Hamlin, the father of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, died on Sunday following a house fire at his home near Stanley, North Carolina. He was 75. His wife, Mary Lou Hamlin, was seriously injured and is receiving treatment at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem.

The 3,724-square-foot house is owned by Denny under his real estate entity and was built back in 2015. He said, while in pursuit of the 2025 championship, that it would be the final time his father watched him contend for the Cup Series title. He dominated the year and was minutes away from capturing the throne when a last-minute pit decision made him stumble and lose.

Days later, he spoke to his dad, who had affirmed to him that he was a champion in his eyes, regardless of whether he won or not. The NASCAR community had watched them share such a beautiful relationship from close quarters and couldn’t quite believe the unfortunate accident. From Kyle Larson to Connor Zilisch, messages of condolences are pouring in strongly on X.

Larson, the 2025 Champ, wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamlin family and their loved ones .”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamlin family and their loved ones — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) December 29, 2025

Mark Martin wrote, “The entire @NASCAR community is just suffering. I’m so sorry @dennyhamlin.”

Kyle Petty added, “All the prayers from our home are with @dennyhamlin and his family. There are never the right words in times like this. All our hearts are with you.” Chase Briscoe, Denny’s teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, said, “Thoughts and prayers for my buddy @dennyhamlin and the entire Hamlin family.”

Thoughts and prayers for my buddy @dennyhamlin and the entire Hamlin family. — Chase Briscoe (@chasebriscoe) December 30, 2025

Denny’s racing career was facilitated by the immense sacrifices that both his parents made. They put every dollar they had together to fuel his growth trajectory and made him who he is today.

Put together with the death of Greg Biffle and family, Dennis’s passing away has left everyone utterly shocked. Connor Zilisch wrote, “Man… praying for the Hamlin family tonight. What a horrible few weeks it has been for our community.” Ricky Stenhouse Jr. added, “Really praying for my friend DH and the whole Hamlin family. ”

All these words and the ones that are flooding social media right now prove that the community will stand by Denny in these tough times.