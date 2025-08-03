mobile app bar

“We Needed Them a Decade Ago’: Brad Keselowski Backs NASCAR’s Long Overdue Marketing Shift

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during driver introductions for the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Apr 13, 2025; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during driver introductions for the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Brad Keselowski is a versatile multi-tasker. Not only does he drive his NASCAR Cup race car, he works on it mechanically, then puts on his co-owner’s hat of RFK Racing with Jack Roush and John W. Henry, handling numerous administrative duties, buying new equipment, and more.

Basically, anything the team needs, Keselowski is usually the guy who gets the call to do the work. Moreover, he is quite intelligent and isn’t afraid to criticize NASCAR if he feels the sanctioning body is wrong. Likewise, if NASCAR does something right in his eyes, he is usually quick to pat the organization on the back.

Like this week’s scoop by Ad Age, which reported that NASCAR is going through a selection process of interviewing 11 different marketing agencies to find the right one that will enhance the sport’s image and hopefully pump out commercials and the like that will attract fans who’ve left the sport, as well as bring in new fans.

Keselowski is more than willing to help NASCAR spread its message and strengthen its voice. He recently appeared in a video with former bitter rival and now friend, Kyle Busch, that was well received.

But Keselowski was even more impressed how the folks at NASCAR Productions put together a three-minute video that promoted next June’s highly anticipated “street race” on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego.

NASCAR is trying to reshape its image

There’s a caveat to that, though, according to Keselowski. He feels NASCAR should have done this kind of marketing push 10 years ago.

“I think they’re doing a lot of things that were sorely needed a decade ago and we’re kind of at least heeding those lessons,” Keselowski said during media availability on Saturday at Iowa Speedway. “I look at the driver ambassador program, look at some of the marketing initiatives they’ve brought in and they’re star-power oriented. I think it’s exactly what the sport needed.

“The sport has to be realistic with itself that it went a decade or so of really weak marketing efforts. You’re not just going to recover from that overnight, but they’re doing the right things, I think now, to put the sport into a growth trajectory and that’s exciting to me.”

Keselowski laughed when he was asked if he will start taking acting lessons in the event his personality and aura are needed for more NASCAR promotional videos and the like.

“It’s more than that, it’s engaging in all kinds of different mediums that are bigger or broader than commercials and promotions,” Keselowski said in a serious tone. “I think we’re seeing a lot of that happen in ways and certainly with a velocity we didn’t see in the last decade or so.”

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

