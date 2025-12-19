Kenny Wallace Has Great Expectations from Female NASCAR Racers In ARCA Who Prefer Steady Climb

There are a very few women in the top tier of NASCAR, with Katherine Legge currently the only female competing on a part-time basis in the NASCAR Cup Series, the developmental ladder seems to tell a different story. The ARCA Menards Series has increasingly become a proving ground for young female drivers, and several of them have shown they belong.

That shift has not gone unnoticed within the sport, particularly by veterans like Kenny Wallace, who closely track emerging talent. One of the most recent examples is Jade Avedisian, a 19-year-old racer who has secured a part-time ARCA ride with Nitro Motorsports. Her move into the series is another step in a progression that has already included success in open-wheel midgets and USAC competition.

Alongside her, Taylor Reimer continues to build a steady résumé. Reimer has competed part-time in ARCA since 2023 and has quietly delivered results. Together, their performances have fueled optimism among observers who believe the ARCA platform suits their current stage of development.

Wallace recently addressed the topic on his YouTube channel, where he praised the opportunities now opening for female drivers in ARCA.

The former NASCAR driver explained that he welcomed Avedisian’s part-time deal, and noted that he followed her journey through midget racing and USAC, where she collected championships and proved her race craft. He added that Reimer’s path deserves similar recognition.

Speaking about Reimer’s situation, Wallace said, “I guess there was not enough money to run full-time ARCA, but she’s going to run part-time ARCA. So, give it up for the girls. I think they can win a race or so right there in ARCA and make us all happy. It seems like when the girls bite off too big of an apple, and they go Trucks or Xfinity or Cup, they just don’t got a chance. But I think Jade, I think she can win a race.”

Wallace also pointed to the backing and environment surrounding Avedisian as reasons for confidence. He stated, “She’s going to have big factory backing from Toyota. And she is the real deal. Like I said, her and Taylor Reimer, they’re both the real deal. So, to put a button on that, I think the comp competition is just right for them to get some experience in a big-bodied car.”

The numbers also seem to support Wallace’s positiveness, particularly in Reimer’s case. During the 2025 season, she made three ARCA starts and finished inside the top 10 in each of them, including one top-five result. Since making her ARCA debut in 2023, she has logged six starts and has placed in the top 10 every time.

Beyond ARCA, in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Toni Breidinger currently stands as the only full-time female competitor. During the most recent season, she finished 23rd in the final standings, posting an average starting position of 26.7 and an average finish of 25.4, while recording two top-20 finishes at Rockingham and Kansas Speedway.

Back in ARCA, Isabella Robusto represents the lone full-time female driver. Her 2025 campaign delivered a strong statement as she finished inside the top four in the championship standings, secured nine top-five results across 20 races, and placed in the top 10 on 14 occasions. Those results emphasize why ARCA continues to serve as a meaningful gateway, especially for female drivers.