Noah Gragson: NASCAR Drivers’ On-Track Performances Are Directly Proportional to Their Future in the Sport

The life of a NASCAR driver can often be filled with uncertainty. Perhaps no one understands this better than Noah Gragson. He will be joining Front Row Motorsports next year, making it his third team in as many years. Driving at Stewart-Haas Racing started as a good experience for the 25-year-old. But after the team announced that it would cease its operations after this season, things were back to square one for the 25-year-old.

Gragson admitted that the unknown of whether he will remain in the Cup Series next year got to his head until he was signed by FRM. For a NASCAR driver, achieving consistent results is imperative to have a secure future. The 25-year-old had trouble focusing on his on-track performances as he spent most of his time worrying about what he would do next season.

Noah Gragson is joining Front Row Motorsports on a multi-year contract beginning with the 2025 NASCAR season. @TheAthletic spoke with Gragson and FRM general manager Jerry Freeze on why this deal makes sense for both sides and the opportunities ahead. https://t.co/NaZA5266w7 — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) July 10, 2024

“I probably let it consume me more than I needed to in the last month-and-a-half, two months,” he said as per The Athletic. “I’m thinking about this stuff constantly on what’s going to happen next year and it’s hard for me to focus’ because a lot of my time, effort, and energy is more spent talking about what’s going to happen next year.”

SHR shutting operations was a tough pill to swallow for Gragson. After his prior fiasco at Legacy Motor Club, the 25-year-old wanted to find a place where he could plant his feet for the long run.

What drew Noah Gragson to Front Row Motorsports?

It might not have happened at Stewart-Haas but Front Row could be where Gragson spends the next few years. The team has no plans to cease operations as they recently purchased a charter worth over $20 million. Their commitment to racing in the Cup Series and growing as a team drew in the 25-year-old.

“The most important thing was to find a place where I could run for multiple years and get my feet underneath me and make it my home,” Gragson said. “I see them grow each and every year and I want to be a part of that cycle with them in that building process.”

It will be interesting to see how the driver of the #10 car runs next season at the Mooresville, North Carolina based racing outfit. It is a team capable of winning races as it has proven in the past with Michael McDowell’ victory at Indianapolis last year.