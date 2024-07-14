mobile app bar

Noah Gragson: NASCAR Drivers’ On-Track Performances Are Directly Proportional to Their Future in the Sport

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I Had a Lot of Garbage”: Noah Gragson Reflects Back on Mistakes Amid NASCAR Comeback

Mar 4, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson (42) during practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The life of a NASCAR driver can often be filled with uncertainty. Perhaps no one understands this better than Noah Gragson. He will be joining Front Row Motorsports next year, making it his third team in as many years. Driving at Stewart-Haas Racing started as a good experience for the 25-year-old. But after the team announced that it would cease its operations after this season, things were back to square one for the 25-year-old.

Gragson admitted that the unknown of whether he will remain in the Cup Series next year got to his head until he was signed by FRM. For a NASCAR driver, achieving consistent results is imperative to have a secure future. The 25-year-old had trouble focusing on his on-track performances as he spent most of his time worrying about what he would do next season.

“I probably let it consume me more than I needed to in the last month-and-a-half, two months,” he said as per The Athletic. “I’m thinking about this stuff constantly on what’s going to happen next year and it’s hard for me to focus’ because a lot of my time, effort, and energy is more spent talking about what’s going to happen next year.”

SHR shutting operations was a tough pill to swallow for Gragson. After his prior fiasco at Legacy Motor Club, the 25-year-old wanted to find a place where he could plant his feet for the long run.

What drew Noah Gragson to Front Row Motorsports?

It might not have happened at Stewart-Haas but Front Row could be where Gragson spends the next few years. The team has no plans to cease operations as they recently purchased a charter worth over $20 million. Their commitment to racing in the Cup Series and growing as a team drew in the 25-year-old.

“The most important thing was to find a place where I could run for multiple years and get my feet underneath me and make it my home,” Gragson said. “I see them grow each and every year and I want to be a part of that cycle with them in that building process.”

It will be interesting to see how the driver of the #10 car runs next season at the Mooresville, North Carolina based racing outfit. It is a team capable of winning races as it has proven in the past with Michael McDowell’ victory at Indianapolis last year.

About the author

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

Read more from Nilavro Ghosh

Share this article

Don’t miss these