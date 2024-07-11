mobile app bar

Noah Gragson Set to Reunite With Former NASCAR Truck Teammate in 2025

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

After Career Best NASCAR Result, Noah Gragson Inching Closer to First Cup Series Win

Apr 20, 2024; Talladega, Alabama, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson (10) walks down pit road during qualifying for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Gragson’s tenure at Front Row Motorsports starting in 2025 will see the young driver rekindle his relationship with his former Truck Series teammate Todd Gilliland. Gragson is looking forward to reuniting with the #38 Ford Mustang driver despite sharing a slightly less-than-ideal history.

During the 2018 NASCAR Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, the two Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers took each other out racing for the lead on the final lap.

It has been a long time since the two ran into each other and both have since matured as drivers fit to race in the sport’s highest echelon. Gragson would have hoped to spend a longer time at SHR, however, the team’s dissolution necessitated the 25-year-old’s departure. He is the third SHR driver to bag a full-time seat for next season after Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry announced their future plans.

Slated to drive for his third different team in as many seasons, it remains to be seen how he adapts to a new environment and teammate at FRM yet again.

“Todd and I have been racing each other for the past, probably, 10 years,” he said about his new teammate as per NASCAR. “It’s been a few years in between, but I think from all our learnings from the past organizations that we both had been at we can definitely work together and help each other to become better.”

While a new race team and teammate are choices out of his control, Gragson has indicated preference towards his former SHR personnel, whom he would like to accompany him during his switch next year.

No decision on Noah Gragson’s crew members, or car number yet

Front Row Motorsports announced that Gragson’s car number and crew personnel are yet to be revealed. Speaking in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the SHR driver said that he would like to retain the services of his current crew chief and a few others members from the #10 group as well.

“I’d like to stay with Drew Blickensderfer (current crew chief) and the group of 10 guys that we have over at Stewart-Haas,” he said.

Apart from the deal being signed, there has not been much headway yet concerning personnel and car numbers. With Michael McDowell leaving the team at the end of the year, Gragson could be seen driving the #34 car. It will be interesting to see how his future turns out.

