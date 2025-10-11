Austin Dillon In Awe of Professional Bull Riders After Association As General Manager of the Carolina Cowboys

Austin Dillon carries the weight of legacy on his shoulders as a descendant of Richard Childress, the man behind Richard Childress Racing, a team he may one day lead. For now, though, he wears a different hat as the General Manager of the Professional Bull Riders Team Series’ Carolina Cowboys.

Both Dillon and Childress believe the business acumen and leadership skills required to command a NASCAR operation translate seamlessly into the world of professional bull riding.

When Childress decided to purchase the Cowboys ahead of the PBR Team Series launch in 2022, he made it clear he would only sign the deal if Dillon, his grandson, agreed to take the bridles. Dillon jumped in headfirst, logging countless hours of film study and research.

Head coach Jerome Davis has praised Dillon for his genuine passion for the sport, noting how easily his energy rubs off on the team. He holds team meetings for the Cowboys on Wednesdays and uses his evenings to connect with Davis and review team developments, while the rest of his week is reserved for life behind the wheel as a #3 Chevrolet ZL1 driver.

Given that the PBR Team Series season runs from July to October, overlapping NASCAR’s playoff stretch, Dillon is only able to attend a handful of Cowboys events each year. Even so, his team finished runner-up last season. Dillon has never climbed a bull himself and doesn’t plan to until his driving days are behind him, but he respects the nerve and persistence required to hang on for eight seconds against a two-thousand-pound animal.

Speaking on SpeedFreaks, Dillon said, “For one, they’re the toughest men on the planet. I mean, they have to love what they do. That’s the only thing I’ll say. They love it with all their heart because my neck and back is popping when you’re talking about it. So, it’s one of those sports that’s grueling, but the reward of the adrenaline rush, those guys love it.”

The RCR Driver continued, “And to ride something like a beast of an animal for two 2,000-pound animal for eight seconds and be able to stay on top of, I mean, it’s impressive. So I always love the matchups. I get into the bulls and those animal athletes that they are, and I even have some. So, I’ve had fun, owning a couple bulls, and watching them compete, and it’s a blast to see the love of the sport when you’re out there. It’s cool.”

Childress himself has long been a PBR devotee. Founded in 1992, the sport captured his imagination early on, and he still treasures old photos of a young Austin and Ty standing beside rodeo legend Ty Murray in the late 1990s.

While Dillon continues to drive the No. 3 for his grandfather’s Cup team, his PBR duties remain heavily roster-driven. Alongside Davis and assistant coach Robson Palermo, Dillon strategizes on roster gaps, targets key prospects, and handles negotiations to bring talent to Carolina.

Meanwhile, he has also done a great job handling tough situations. When seven-time PRCA World Champion Sage Kimzey left for Texas in free agency last season, Dillon pulled off a major coup, acquiring rising star Guiton from the Oklahoma Wildcatters in exchange for Carolina’s first-round picks in 2025 and 2026, plus cash considerations.

As the Cowboys’ GM, Dillon has become increasingly adept at managing budgets, evaluating risks, and communicating across every level of the organization. This will come in handy when he, one day, takes over at RCR.