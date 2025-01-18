“None of it Bothers You”: Chase Elliott Highlights Biggest Factor Behind Taming Nervousness Before NASCAR Races

After a winless 2023 and missing the playoffs for the first time since his full-time debut in the NASCAR Cup Series, last year marked a rebound for Hendrick Motorsports driver, Chase Elliott. Though he didn’t break into the Championship 4, the #9 driver remained consistent throughout the season, finishing it with an average of 11.72. Interestingly, unlike many seasoned drivers who still experience pre-race jitters, Elliott shared in a July 2024 Whiskey Riff interview that he has adapted to the pressures.

When queried about any lingering nervousness before races, he confidently remarked, “I don’t anymore. I can say with a lot of confidence. I feel like I’m to the point now where you just when you do it for a long period of time.”

“Honestly, I feel like I’ve just been doing it long enough that you kind of get to the point where none of it bothers you from that standpoint. So, I look forward to the races; I’m excited for the challenge and really just kind of immerse myself in the competition aspect of what I enjoy most and try to challenge myself on that side,” he added.

Elliott won his sole race of the season — his first in two years — at Texas Motor Speedway in April, mastering the high banks to lead 39 laps, the final 17 of which unfurled in a gripping overtime battle. This victory, marking his 19th career win in the Cup Series, also punched his ticket to the 2024 playoffs.

Notably, it was his first Cup Series win at Texas, a track that holds special significance for Elliott as the site of his first Xfinity Series victory back in 2014 when he was just 18.

Elliott’s Strong finish strengthens his outlook for the upcoming season

Elliott’s performance in the playoffs was nothing short of remarkable, securing top-10 finishes in seven out of ten races, highlighted by second-place finishes at both Bristol Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

Elliott demonstrated his consistency from the season’s onset, finishing within the top 20 in the initial nineteen races until a setback at the Chicago Street race, where he placed 21st, halting his streak. Nevertheless, the momentum carried throughout the season has fortified his confidence for the upcoming season.

Reflecting on his strong finishes in 2024, Elliott shared, “There was definitely a lot of high spots there in the closing weeks. Just thought we were right in the mix and right where we needed to be in a lot of categories. So, it was just refreshing I think for all of us just to kind of get in a really good groove there.”

Despite a decade in the Cup Series without winning a Daytona 500, and a near miss in 2021 where he finished second to Michael McDowell, Elliott remains hopeful. Capturing the Daytona 500 would be an ideal start for Hendrick Motorsports and the #9 team this season.