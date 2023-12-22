“None of This Would Be Possible “: Tony Stewart on Don Schumacher’s Role in His NHRA Venture

Since winning the Top Alcohol Dragster at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this year, Tony Stewart has made it big in the arena of NHRA drag racing. But perhaps the NASCAR legend wouldn’t have been where he is in this form of racecar driving had it not been for another legend, Don Schumacher, who unfortunately passed away recently.

Don Schumacher, one of the stalwarts in the world of drag racing, breathed his last on Wednesday from lung cancer at the age of 79.

One of the most influential figures in the NHRA, Schumacher began his career as a Funny Car match racer in the 1960s and 70s. He then went on a hiatus for a few years to grow his electric business, only to return to the track in 1988, alongside his son Tony Schumacher.

And it was Don himself who Stewart extended his heartfelt gratitude towards when he joined the NHRA. The 3x NASCAR Cup champion described how Schumacher spent countless hours introducing Stewart to the nuances of the sport, as Stewart’s new two-car team took shape.

“None of this would be possible without Don Schumacher. His support of what we’re doing has been through the roof. He’s done an amazing job of helping me understand all the nuances of the sport, how to take care of the partners, how to make the program work,” Tony Stewart said as per Autoweek.

“He’s spent a lot of time with me to help us understand what it takes to be successful at this level,” he added.

Even defending NHRA Funny Car champion Matt Hagan gave a massive shout-out to Schumacher for allowing him “to be part of a great group.” “We’ve won multiple championships and lots of trophies and set records. He’s been gracious and great to allow me to have the opportunity,” he added.

A brief look at Don Schumacher’s legacy in the NHRA

His team, Don Schumacher Racing, made its debut in 1988 at the U.S. Nationals and just the following year, they won its first championship. Schumacher’s team has garnered 19 NHRA world championships and 367 Wally trophies, five of which were earned with Schumacher as the driver.

Schumacher is also responsible for introducing several safety innovations in the Funny Car scenario. He came up with a roof-mounted escape hatch so that the drivers could quickly exit the car in case of a fire. Moreover, he also introduced a lever on his car’s brake handles, that would engage a fire eradication system, so that the driver could use it while keeping his hands on the steering wheel.

And of course, there are so many more achievements that Schumacher had to his name, including his role in inspiring, influencing, and in Tony Stewart’s case, guiding the next generation of motorsports enthusiasts.