Why Hailie Deegan Prefers Not to Wear Her Engagement Ring With Fiancé Chase Cabre

Hailie Deegan, 23, was recently a guest on former racer Kenny Wallace’s YouTube show. The appearance came after the announcement that she would move to the IndyCar NXT Series in 2025. Deegan is engaged to fellow race car driver Chase Cabre. But unlike a lot of people, she does not wear her engagement ring at all times. She explained why.

Deegan works hard not just on the race track but also on her personal life. She said that she is always engrossed in some work whether it is tuning her go-kart or mowing the lawn. If she were to wear her ring while doing these activities, there is a good chance that the diamond on it would come off. Nobody would be happy if that happened.

“I actually get this a lot,” she said. “I barely wear my ring, like I’m always working on stuff. Like I’m working on the go-kart at the house. I’ll be out mowing the lawn and stuff so I am constantly working with my hands so I don’t wear it that often. If we go to dinner I’ll wear it and stuff, it’s more like an accessory but I am gonna knock the diamond right off of it if I wear it all the time.”

The soon-to-be Indy NXT driver doesn’t wear the ring underneath her gloves when she races either. She acknowledged that it left some people confused about whether she really was engaged or not. Hopefully, this will clear a lot of doubts that fans might have.

Why Deegan’s fiancé never made it to NASCAR

Deegan was born into a racing family. Her father, Brian Deegan, is an accomplished motorsports athlete, and her brother Haiden, is currently a professional AMA supercross and motocross racer. He was also the 2023 AMA SMX 250 champion. She will marry Cabre shortly, a man she believes is one of the best drivers to never get past ARCA.

“He’s one of the most talented drivers I’ve ever seen that never got an opportunity past ARCA,” she added. “You got to have money. Whether it’s sponsor money or family money, whatever it is, and he wasn’t able to make it any further because of that but it’s great for me because I got a great driver coach.”

Deegan hopes to turn a new leaf in open-wheel racing when she makes her Indy NXT debut. She has the talent to be successful and now, she has a fantastic opportunity to prove just how good she is.