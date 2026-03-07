“You Don’t Even Know Who I Am”: Christopher Bell Reveals What Annoys Him During Fan Interactions

Racing is the fuel that keeps drivers in NASCAR and other forms of motorsport chasing wins, climbing the ranks, and doing it all again week after week. But success often brings fame with it, and fame attracts attention that can sometimes become a distraction. Christopher Bell appears to know that feeling well.

During a conversation with Jeff Gluck for the 12 Questions series, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver faced a prompt about the smallest things that irritate him during a race weekend. His reply turned toward autograph requests from fans.

Across any race weekend in the paddock of the NASCAR Cup Series, drivers pass through lines of supporters seeking signatures. Fans carry caps, die-cast models, hero cards, shirts, photos, and other items that can hold ink. Drivers sign while moving between garages, media stops, and the hauler. Many of those encounters come from people who know the driver and want a memento tied to that name.

Bell says he welcomes such moments. Yet some interactions leave him scratching his head and annoy him a lot. “I get annoyed whenever race fans come up and ask for an autograph, and then follow it up with, “What’s your name?” or “Who are you?” That annoys me.”

This week’s 12 Questions is with Christopher — NOT Chris — Bell. On why he prefers Christopher and what he’d give up a toe to win (free link, no paywall): https://t.co/dToCo7LWvH — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) March 5, 2026

Bell has stopped trying to change minds

Following races, drivers often face questions about the contact between cars, a block during a pass, an error on pit road, or a heated radio call can all become talking points. Media members seek explanations, and fans weigh each comment.

Early in his career, Bell tried to walk people through what he saw from the driver’s seat. Like many drivers, he attempted to explain when a move carried no intent to cause trouble or when a decision made sense in the flow of a lap. With time, he came to see that such efforts seldom move the needle.

Supporters accept the explanation and stand by the driver. Critics hear the same words and treat them as complaints. In his view, the outcome remains the same either way. And that’s why when Gluck asked about something Bell has stopped explaining to people, he said, “My perception of what happens.”

“I’ve learned that by now, the people who like you are going to defend you and go with you, and the ones who don’t like you are going to say you’re whining and crying. So it does no good to tell your perception of how you view things or how you think things happened. It’s better to just move on.”

The #20 JGR driver clearly doesn’t believe in fighting every battle that comes his way.