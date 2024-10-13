“My Head Hurts”: Kyle Busch Bears Down On NASCAR’s ‘Unsafe’ Charlotte Roval Changes

NASCAR Cup Series drivers have not been pleased with some of the modifications made to the Charlotte Roval. Veterans like Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. were quick to detail the safety concerns that the newly added turtle curbs present at the track’s front stretch chicane after practice and qualifying sessions.

The curbs were added to prevent drivers from shortcutting the course and to define corners. However, they appear to be doing more harm than good concerning driver safety while also affecting vehicle performance.

Truex Jr. compared the effect of hitting one to suffering a concussion and Busch backed him. Rowdy told the press, “It’s not overblowing it. It’s 1000% correct. I don’t know when I’ll see the data, probably not until Monday but it fuc… my head hurts.”

Kyle Busch was frustrated with the changes to the frontstretch chicane. He explains why it is so violent with the curbs and the similarities and differences from the bus stop at Watkins Glen where the curbs were taken out for this year. pic.twitter.com/eTxpokQmHN — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 12, 2024

He also talked about how the governing body has made changes that nobody asked for, such as making the front stretch chicane narrower. The #8 Chevrolet driver made it clear that he isn’t impressed with what has been done to the Roval circuit.

He also noted that he doesn’t believe that the promotion would alter or remove the curbing overnight before the crucial Cup Series Round of 12 elimination race.

With drivers attempting to qualify with these challenges, the physical pressure they will be under during the main race becomes evident. The Next Gen car could lift off from the ground significantly when battling the curbs. This catapults the risk of losing control and causing damage. Busch will be starting the race from 11th place. At this point, the biggest hope is that the drivers come out of the event safe.

What did Truex Jr. say about the turtle curbs?

The curbing in the front stretch chicane is the region with the most severe issue of them all. The track’s narrowness causes drivers to hit the curb and when they do, they experience discomfort, more so after the race. Truex Jr. said, “Feels like you get a concussion every lap, basically, if you hit them. So, yeah. Not much fun.”

He believes that the cars will automatically be airborne, at least two of the tires, should they hit the track-limits deterrent. Truex Jr. also deems the entire affair “sketchy” and is hoping for the best to occur. This is his last visit to the track as a full-time driver. He will be hoping to end his final run on a strong note.

The upcoming race will greatly influence the championship campaign. NASCAR will be under pressure from more drivers by the end of the race to address the safety concerns and strike a better balance between inducing competitiveness and ensuring driver welfare.