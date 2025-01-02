“Not Safe for the Stars but Ok for Local Racers”: NASCAR Fans’ Contrasting Opinions Previewing the 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray

After three years of starting the NASCAR season with The Clash at the LA Coliseum, NASCAR is steering the event back to its origins for 2025, choosing Bowman Gray Stadium as the next battleground. With a 54-year break since its last NASCAR event, the stadium initiated its preparations in October 2024, even before the conclusion of the 2024 NASCAR season, eager to make a memorable reentry.

Advertisement

Recent modifications and enhancements at the track, however, have stirred some dissatisfaction among fans. Road & Track journalist Bozi Tatarevic recently offered a glimpse into the updates by sharing a photo of the track, captioned: “A closer look at some of the Bowman Gray safety updates ahead of the Clash.”

In a drive towards paramount safety, the track was to be fortified with SAFER barriers — the steel and foam energy reduction system heralded as a life-saving innovation across all NASCAR national series racetracks.

However, in response to a photograph showcasing Bowman Gray Stadium’s new catch fences, installed to enhance safety by replacing the old guardrail system, fan reactions were mixed and peppered with skepticism. One fan expressed disbelief about the priorities, remarking, “Wait what..not safe enough for the stars but ok for local racers…gimme a break.”

A closer look at some of the Bowman Gray safety updates ahead of the Clash. pic.twitter.com/5sSB6WyaNU — Bozi Tatarevic (@BoziTatarevic) December 31, 2024

Another, employing sarcasm about the space on the track, quipped, “Wow, what do we have like a lane and a half at best?!” Meanwhile, another spectator voiced concerns about the track’s width, saying, “Can’t wait for a train because the track ain’t wide enough to go 2 wide.”

The scenario prompted one enthusiast to muse, “Imagine F1 stewards at bowman gray.”

Adding to the colorful commentary, another NASCAR aficionado joked about the infield, saying, “Good they left the infield available for fighting, destroying cars and cutting across the field to wreck each other.”

More changes are scheduled at Bowman Gray Stadium

With an eye on securing NASCAR’s presence for many years to come, Bowman Gray Stadium officials are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.

In addition to enhancing safety measures, the venue is set to install an advanced Musco lighting system, designed not just to illuminate the track but also to enhance visibility, reduce energy consumption, and elevate the overall spectator experience for nationally televised events.

This state-of-the-art Total Light Control system will feature patented technology to minimize glare, providing an impeccable viewing experience for drivers, fans, and broadcasting teams.

Moreover, the system will incorporate a dynamic light-to-music synchronization feature, set to enhance the fan experience by synchronizing each light pulse to the rhythms of the music played during the event. The installation of this innovative lighting system was scheduled to begin in December, well in advance of The Clash in February.

To further commemorate the historic event, NASCAR Studios and FOX Sports Films are collaborating on a one-hour documentary, ‘The Madhouse: NASCAR’s Return to Gray Stadium.’ The feature, which is due to air on FS1, will delve into both the rich history and the modern revitalization of the track.